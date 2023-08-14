Machinery Auctioneers Becomes Naming Rights Partner of Pre-race Stage for Autotrader Echopark Automotive 400

Machinery Auctioneers secured a multi-year deal to serve as the naming rights partner for the Pre-Race Stage that will be the site of great entertainment during the Sept. 23-24 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

Machinery Auctioneers, headquartered in Castroville, TX, is an auction company specializing in big trucks, trailers, construction machinery and oilfield equipment sales that continues to expand its business footprint with Texas Motor Speedway with the latest announcement. The company hosts an auction the last Tuesday of every month and sells live to an in-person and virtual audience to attract buyers from across the United States and the world.

“Machinery Auctioneers has been involved with Texas Motor Speedway from the beginning helping them source pickups and equipment,” Machinery Auctioneers owner Terry Dickerson said. “Since then, we’ve grown exponentially and are excited to be a part of this fast-paced world; no one does it better than TMS. We’re excited to offer an experience for some of our customers who love NASCAR, and we want to gain the visibility of people we know can benefit from our services. For fans in the construction, oilfield and trucking businesses, there’s no better fit than Machinery Auctioneers.”

The Machinery Auctioneers Pre-Race Stage, which will be located at the start/finish line on the frontstretch, will play host to a pair of outstanding entertainment options for fans leading up to the start of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race on Sunday, Sept. 24 (2:30 p.m. CT, TV: USA, Radio: PRN, SiriusXM, 95.9 The Ranch).

The first will be a “Trackside Live Show” featuring the dynamic duo of hosts John Roberts and Kenny Wallace along with several special guests. The one-hour special show will begin at 11 a.m.

After a 30-minute intermission, LOCASH will take to the stage at 12:30 p.m. for a 60-minute concert. BBR Music Group/BMG’s Wheelhouse Records’ LOCASH consists of Preston Brust and Chris Lucas, who were named by People as “country music’s iconic feel-good duo.”

With their loud-and-proud anthem “Three Favorite Colors” as their current release, they recently delivered back-to-back high-profile collaborations with “Let It Slide” (Leslie Jordan, Blanco Brown, LOCASH) and “Beach Boys” (feat. The Beach Boys’ Mike Love and Bruce Johnston). LOCASH’s WOODS & WATER – EP (2021) marked the follow up to BROTHERS (2019) that featured GOLD #1 “One Big Country Song.”

Known for GOLD breakout “I Love This Life” and their first #1 with GOLD “I Know Somebody,” they’ve earned eight charting singles, two successful albums, and over 815 million global on-demand streams since 2015. They also were nominated for “Vocal Duo of the Year” at last year’s CMA Awards.

The NASCAR Playoffs weekend will be highlighted by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday, Sept. 23 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and PRN), and the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday, Sept. 24 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, PRN, and 95.9 The Ranch-local).

Texas Motor Speedway’s always-busy events schedule is well under way. Upcoming events in 2023 include: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Playoffs weekend (Sept. 23-24), Goodguys’ Summit Racing Lone Start Nationals (Sept. 29-Oct. 1), Speedway Children’s Charities Smoke Show (Oct. 11) and Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest (Oct. 19-22). The year wraps up with the family-favorite and speedway tradition Gift of Lights holiday light show.

TMS PR