Robbins Wins Duel With Smith at Speedway

Hunter Robbins wins Pro-Late Model dual with Dustin Smith on Back to School Night in front of a stand full of kids taking Rides In Racecars.

Promoter Eddie Shoemaker brought back a fan favorite to the Speedway Saturday night with the Kids taking rides in a racecar. Over 500 kids piled in race cars for a trip around the Speedway and set the stage for some great racing action.

With the largest local purse in the history of the Speedway on the line, over 70 cars were on hand to get a piece of the pie. Long time car owner and former driver Ronnie Sanders brought his number one driver, Hunter Robbins looking to cash in on the big pay day.

A strong field of late models awaited the pair of Champions led by Mobile’s Dustin Smith. Smith has spent the 2023 season crisscrossing the country, wrestling with some of the best in the racing business.

With the drop of the green flag, Robbins and Smith quickly separated themselves from the rest of the field with Smith in Robbins tire tracks.

A late caution set up a final scramble for the top spot with Robbins winning on Saturday night. The pair will tussle again, in a rematch on August 26th when the Pro-Late Models compete in an old school Pensacola-Mobile Double Header.

The Truck series is filled with former Champions and up and comers. Multi time Champion Steven Davis took the point early but a mechanical issue sent him to the pits under caution.

On the ensuing restart Treyce Capers, former Legends Car Champion, AKA up and comer, got the best of multi time track Champion Okie Mason and drove to his first win at MIS. Dustin Smith finished third before running the Late Model race.

The Sportsman Division is filled with Outlaws and Inlaws and provide for some of the best racing at the Speedway. Outlaw James Patrick made his first start of the season at MIS on Saturday night. Patrick’s buddy, another Outlaw, Chad Robinson duked it out early for the lead with Patrick coming out on top. Patrick went on to win followed by Robinson and two-time 2023 feature winner BJ Leytham.

In the closest racing of the night, Pure Stock drivers Robert Loper and Robert Barber’s side by side battle had the fans on their feet. Loper took the top spot making it two in a row, followed by Barber and Thomas Norman.

The Speedways newest class, the Crown Stocks, have become a fan favorite providing some great racing action. Garrison Storey set a new track record in qualifying. Adam Salter went on to win his first feature followed by Tyler Young and last race winner Hunter Lambert. Geno Denmark had the most impressions in a fan video for Kids Ride In Race Cars.

The Legacy cars made their second start of the season with a strong contention of Texas cars in attendance. Opening night winner Cole Peavy set a new track record and followed that up with winning his second feature of the season. Allen Samson was 2nd and James Remore was 3rd.

The Speedway will be back in action for its final race of the season on August 26th with The Modifieds of Mayhem, a double header with Pensacola for the Pro-Late Models, also the Outlaws, Trucks, Sportsman, Pure Stocks and Crown Stocks

MIS PR