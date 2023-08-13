Jason Myers, Butner Win Modified Races; Robertson Wins Colors Edge Sportsman 100 at Bowman Gray

With just one week left in the 75th season of Bowman Gray Stadium Racing, Jason Myers and Randy Butner won the two 25-lap races in the Brad's Golf Cars Series Saturday night.

Myers sat on the pole after running the fastest qualifying time at 13.293 second, just faster than his older brother, Burt, who qualified with a time of 13.303. Jason Myers used that to his advantage in the first race and fended off Burt for the win.

"I hate there's only one more week left," Jason Myers said. "We've got our ducks in a row right now. That's one of those - we knew we'd have a fast start tonight. We sat on the pole and won the race. Everything just seemed to be working out."

Burt Myers was the fifth driver to qualify and it looked like he was going to have the fastest qualifying lap. However, two drivers later, Jason outdid his brother.

"I won the race tonight on the qualifying," Jason Myers said. "That's where I got the lead was qualifying. Like I said, my car was a little bit off compared to Burt, but I had the prime position. And I finished second to a lot of people over here before than I was faster than."

It didn't matter whether the Myers were brothers or not on Saturday night. They were fighting for position.

"I had my hands full," Jason Myers said. "He made me earn it. You know, he knocked me around and made me get up on the wheel. I appreciate that. You know what I mean. It wasn't a cruise around."

It's also a hot points race. Chris Fleming led Tim Brown by five points before the first race, but Fleming wrecked in the first lap of the first race, went to the pits, and had to use his backup car in the second race. Brown finished fourth and fourth, moving into a first place ranking unofficially with 619 points, seven ahead of second-place Brandon Ward, who is seven points back. Brown is the defending champion and has won 12 points championships.

Burt Myers finished second in both 25-lap races, and Jason Myers finished ninth in the second race after he drew "10" in the Madhouse Scramble to invert the field from the first race there.

"He had a good night, too. I think he finished second in both races," Jason Myers said. "You can't complain about that. I know it (stinks) not to win, but he had a good night. He's probably pretty happy. It don't hurt him too bad for little brother to outrun him every now and then."

Jason Myers also picked up his fourth win of the season and 41st of his career. Next week's finale is the AgSouth Farm Credit 150.

"We ended the season last year, we won the finale," he said. "We led every lap and won the race. You know, I'm hoping we can do that again because we're not racing for points. The only focus I'm going to have next week in the season finale is winning. I'm not taking my focus off to worry about points and this and that and this and that, so that does kind of help."

For Butner, he won the second race, which was his first win since May 28 of last year.

He, like Jason Myers, had to hold off Burt Myers for the win.

"The season's winding down. We were wondering if we were going to get a win this year," Butner said. "We've really struggled this year. The new pavement threw everyone a curve, but a lot of people have adapted to it a lot quicker than we did. We're still hunting.

"We're still not where we need to be, but we're getting better each week. So, we lucked out and caught a good draw and were able to hold off some of the best drivers in the country. So, we're happy with that. We'll take that and go home with it."

There were just two cautions during the second 25-lap race.

"It's easier to stay out front than it is to pass cars," Butner said. "You hear them talking about dirty air all the time. It's a whole lot easier to run out front than it is to fight the pack. Back in the pack, you've to play offense and defense. And up front you can pretty much choose what you need to do."

Butner's win was his 21st in his Modified career.

"There's people like Tim and Burt that have a lot more wins, but when you look in the record book at some of the big names that's raced here that's got 21 or less wins, it makes you feel good."

The Colors Edge Sportsman 100 for the McDowell Heating and Air Sportsman Series was originally scheduled for two weeks ago, but it was postponed due to weather. That didn't phase Chase Robertson.

Robertson, who is 18 years old and unofficially leads the points chase, took the lead and went on to win.

"The last 100-lapper, we finished second. This year, we were looking for a win," Robertson said.

However, they were able to qualify before the rain two weeks ago and the qualifying results held for Saturday's race. The top-six qualifiers redrew for position and Amber Lynn started on the pole.

"I was running fifth at the lap 50 mark, and the top four got in a wreck right there in turn 1. There was just a lane and I took it," Robertson said. "And after that, we just set sail."

Robertson led the final 41 laps to defeat Wesley Thompson. Sterling Plemmons was third, followed by Lynn and Michael Adams.

"Honestly, (the wreck) happened so fast that I didn't even dodge," he said. "I was making my corner and they all went high. I just saw that the 22 (Thompson) and the 2 (Lynn) got together and stacked up outside."

There ended up being 12 cautions during the 104-lap race.

"Me and my brother worked on stuff before the race, you know, just like motivation stuff to try to get yourself prepared for these types of things. Hundred-lappers - we know there's going to be cautions, and so you've just got to prepare yourself before the race mentally and get your mind right. It's not going to be easy."

The final caution was on lap 99, which sent the race to overtime.

"I had a really good car," Robertson said. "So the stress went a little bit down. But anything can happen here."

Unofficially, Robertson extended his lead over Zack Ore with just next week's 40-lap race remaining.

"The season's been fantastic," Robertson said. "We've got five wins...Now, I've got me a 100-lap win."

Bryan Sykes Jr. sat on the pole for the 20-lap race in the Law Office of John Barrow Street Stock Series race, held off David Creed and Christian Joyce, and went on to take the checkered.

However, he was disqualified after post-race technical inspection. That meant that Christian Joyce. who was runner-up, was declared the winner.

Austin Jones was second, Brad Lewis was third, David Creed was fourth, and Zack Staley was fifth.

In the Q104.1 15-lap Stadium Stock Series "A" lap race, Brandon Brendle took the lead from Chuck Wall with three laps remaining for his fifth win of the season.

It's also Brendle's 29th career win.

A.J. Sanders finished third, Isaac Harris was fourth, and Blaine Curry was fifth.

In the 15-lap Stadium Stock "B" race, Connor Keaton picked up the win after holding off Billy Cameron Jr.

Luke Smith was third, Kenny Dixon was fourth, and Zac Cameron was fifth.

Next week is the AgSouth Farm Credit 150 Season Finale with championships in all four divisions being decided. The Brad's Golf Cars Series is highlighted by the AgSouth Farm Credit 150, which is a 150-lap race, including a double-filed restart with a cone. There will also be a 40-lap race in the McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series, a 20-lap race in the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series, and a 15-lap race in the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series.

In addition, there will be double points in each series, which will add more tension to already-tight points races.

BGS Racing PR