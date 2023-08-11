Purse for 2023 ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is Largest in Race History at $125,000

This year’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway will have the largest purse that NASCAR’s biggest and most prestigious Late Model Stock Car race has ever seen, with $125,000 to be distributed across the field of finishing drivers.

The increased sum is awarded and sponsored by a number of local businesses in the Martinsville-Henry County region, including Hitachi Energy, Danville Toyota, The Lester Group, MaxPro and B99.

“The added prize money will be distributed to finishing positions sixth on back through the field in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, and we know raising the stakes with the largest purse in the history of the race will add an extra layer of excitement” said Clay Campbell, President of Martinsville Speedway. “The Virginia Late Model Triple Crown finale creates an atmosphere unlike any other event we host here at Martinsville Speedway. With even more on the line during a race that is already known for fierce battles at this track, fans are sure to experience a night to remember.”

The Pole Award Winner presented by Martinsville Speedway will receive $5,000; and the lap leader at the end of both stages in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will each receive $1,000 presented by Clarence’s Steakhouse.

Additionally, the Sunoco/Sparks Oil Most Improved Position award winner will receive $1,000; while the leader of each lap in the 200-lap race will receive $25, with $5,000 available in the laps-led bonus pool, provided by Doughton’s Racing Products.

Last year, Late Model veteran Peyton Sellers was victorious at Martinsville Speedway, winning not only the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, but also securing the coveted Virginia Late Model Triple Crown – his fourth time winning the title.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway is on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:00 p.m., with 200 laps of tight racing around the historic half-mile, featuring a thrilling post-race fireworks show. The four 25-lap qualifying races will begin at 3 p.m. that same day.

To purchase tickets or for information on the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown Finale, or the upcoming NASCAR race weekend at Martinsville Speedway, please visit www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

Martinsville Speedway PR