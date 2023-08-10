38 Special Performing Pre-Race Concert for Hollywood Casino 400

NASCAR fans will need to “Hold On Loosely” to fully enjoy the pre-race festivities at the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Kansas Speedway. The track announced today that Southern Rock icons 38 Special will perform the pre-race concert presented by Cabo Wabo® Tequila for the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, Sept. 10.

“This gives our fans yet another reason to celebrate what already promises to be an incredible day of racing,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “Adding 38 Special to a power-packed lineup of entertainment, driver appearances and interactive activities is a huge win for our fans.”

After more than four decades, 38 Special continues to bring their signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year. At every show, thousands of audience members are amazed by the explosive power of the band's performance of timeless hits that are instantly recognizable from the opening chord.

Their many Gold and Platinum album awards stand in testament to the endurance of a legendary powerhouse. With sales in excess of 20 million, most associate the band with their arena-rock pop smashes “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” and “Second Chance.”

The group will perform on the pre-race stage at the start/finish line prior to Race 2 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The concert is free with a paid admission to the Hollywood Casino 400, but fans who purchase a Pre-Race Pass receive access to the frontstretch stage and driver introductions.

Bubba Wallace will defend his win from last season, while his car owner, Denny Hamlin, will try for the season sweep on Kansas Speedway’s highly acclaimed 1.5-mile oval. Hamlin won the AdventHealth 400 in May beating Kyle Larson with a thrilling last-lap pass on the backstretch.

Regardless of who wins, the Hollywood Casino 400 will cap an incredible weekend that includes four races over three days. An ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series playoff race doubleheader jumpstarts the action on Friday, Sept. 8, followed by the final race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Fans should secure their tickets now at www.kansasspeedway.com while supplies last.

Kansas Speedway PR