Midwest Throwback Sprint Cars To Headline Macon Speedway Racing Saturday

Macon Speedway drivers, teams, and race fans are ready to head back to the track this Saturday, August 12, after a two-week layoff for a scheduled night off as well as weather related issues last weekend. This Saturday’s program should be a good one, featuring the Midwest Throwback Sprint Cars in addition to six other classes of racing and CEFCU Kids Club.

The Midwest Throwback Sprint Car Series is made up of sprint cars from yesteryear and competes on tracks in the Midwest such as Kankakee, Circle City, Champaign, Terre Haute, and Macon Speedway. The series is coming off an event in Champaign just a couple weeks ago that saw a solid field of nearly 20 cars put on a good show. Steve Thomas currently leads the standings followed by Dan Ingram, Gary Cummins, John Tosti, and Chad Freeman complete the top five.

The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models will be on track with Taylorville, IL competitor Braden Johnson leading the points over Lincoln, IL’s Ryan Miller. Brandon Miller, Jose Parga, and Randy Eller complete the top five in points. Parga has claimed five feature wins with Johnson taking two and Dakota Ewing one.

Decatur, IL driver, Dalton Ewing, leads the field of DIRTcar Pro Mods into Saturday night’s action. Ewing has won five of the nine features this season. Adam Rhoades is second in points with Maxx Emerson, Guy Taylor, and Zach Taylor completing the top five. Guy Taylor garnered two features, while Zach Taylor took one and Kyle Helmick also found victory lane.

Blue Mound, IL’s Bobby Beiler is having a great season, grabbing four features in eight starts. His point lead, however, is only ten points on veteran racer Terry Reed. Jaret Duff, Brad Peters, and Brian Dasenbrock are in the top five in the track standings.

The HART Micros are back for this week’s show but with a twist. This week, the Micros will be running with wings for the first time this season. The track had traditionally been a Winged Micro track until this year when POWRi switched to non-wing as is HART.

Rounding out this week’s classes will be the High School Racing Association and KidModz. For the HSRA, it will be their third and final appearance of the season, a new series at the track this season. For the KidModz, it’s their second and final appearance of the year at the 1/5-mile track.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

