NAPA Fall Final Front Row Starting Spots On the Line in Lincoln Tech Open Modified 80

Only 10 days until the Lincoln Tech Open Modified 80 and Stafford Speedway and Monaco Modified Series officials have announced an extra incentive for the August 18th event. The top 2 finishers in the Lincoln Tech Open Modified 80 will start 1st and 2nd in the high paying NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final.

Starting from the front row is a big advantage for any driver especially in an 80 lap race like the NAPA Fall Final. Track position matters and a front row starting position means clear race track heading into turn 1.

“The goal is to come to the track and win the race regardless of this announcement,” said Woody Pitkat, driver of the #88 Dunleavy’s Truck and Trailer Repair open modified car. “It’s pretty cool to see Stafford bringing different things to the table. They had the Gambler’s Challenge for the SK 5k which was pretty cool and now they’re throwing another spin of their own on the race to help make it better rather than just staying in one direction. I’ve had a lot of success at Stafford and I feel like no matter where I start, if I have a good enough car I should be able to get to the front and be in contention, but having that in the back of your mind would make things much sweeter for the Fall Final. There’s pros and cons for everything but I see this is a positive since you’d already be at the front for the start of the race so you don’t have to wear your stuff out getting to the front and you can dictate the pace of the race right from the start. It’s pretty cool to see the Arute family always doing things to help the competitors which in turn helps bring fans to the track. We’ll be trying to win the Lincoln Tech race for sure.”

To receive the front row starting positions, eligible drivers will still be required to finish in a transfer position in their heat race at the NAPA Fall Final. If either of the top 2 finishers from the Lincoln Tech Open Modified 80 do not attend the NAPA Fall Final, the starting position will go to the next eligible finisher from the August 18th event.

“We always like adding an extra incentive for the drivers,” explained Stafford CEO Mark Arute. “We wanted to reward the teams that support the Open Modified 80 events with a preferred starting position in the NAPA Fall Final. The Monaco Modified group was onboard with the idea and we are excited to see how it plays out.”

The NAPA Fall Final has become a marquee event on the Modified calendar with Ron Silk winning the 2022 event and taking home a check for $15,000. Fans can expect to see another strong field of competitors including Woody Pitkat, Eric Goodale, Matt Hirschman, Austin Beers, Ron Silk and more.

The Lincoln Tech Open 80 is scheduled for Friday, August 18. Stafford’s SK Modified®, Late Model, SK Light, Limited Late Model, and Street Stock divisions will join the Open Modifieds in feature action. Tickets for the Lincoln Tech 80 are available now online at StaffordSpeedway.com/tickets and tickets will also be available for purchase at the admission gates. Tickets for the Lincoln Tech 80 are $30.00 for adults, $10.00 for kids 6-14, and free for kids 5 & under. Reserved seating is priced at $35.00 for all ages and pit passes are $45.00 with a valid 2023 Stafford Competition License and $50.00 without a Stafford license. If you are unable to attend the event, tune into the live stream on FloRacing, the official streaming partner of Stafford Speedway.

For more information, visit www.staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

