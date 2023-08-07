BIGGER, BOLDER: World of Outlaws World Finals Sees New Schedule, Purse Increases

The 2023 edition of the World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte is not only bringing more for the fans, but more for the drivers.

While fans will see the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models and Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds all four days of the championship event, Nov. 1-4, the drivers will be racing for a share of more than $700,000, an increase of over $50,000 spread throughout the field.

Thursday and Friday’s Features for the Sprint Cars and Late Models will pay $15,000 to win and $1,200 to start, while Saturday’s Feature will pay $25,000 to win and $1,750 to start.

For the Super DIRTcar Series, its Features on Thursday and Friday will pay $10,000 to win and $750 to start. Then, its finale on Saturday will pay $15,000 to win and $1,000 to start.

The on-track action starts Wednesday, Nov. 1, but the event will kick off on Tuesday, Oct. 31, with the annual hauler parade at 4 p.m. (ET) in front of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s zMax Dragway. Fans can gather along the roadway in front of the building and welcome each World of Outlaws and Super DIRTcar Series team as they make their way to the dirt track.

Wednesday is all about speed. World of Outlaws Sprint Car, World of Outlaws Late Model and Super DIRTcar Series drivers will run multiple qualifying sessions to set the starting lineups for Thursday and Friday’s Heat Races. Once the final Quick Time Award is handed out, there will be a Fan Fest Pit Party at 9 p.m. (ET).

The rest of the week will bring edge-of-your-seat, heart-pounding, action, en route to crowning 2023 champions. Along with competing for series points, drivers will collect event points Thursday and Friday, which will set Saturday’s Heat Race lineups.

The best photo and video opportunity in all of motorsports will take place before Friday’s Features with the famed 3X4 Wide Salute to the Fans, featuring the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, World of Outlaws Late Models and Super DIRTcar Series.

At noon on Saturday, a thunderous roar will echo between campers as Late Models, Big Block Modifieds and Sprint Cars will parade through the track’s campground.

After the final checkered flag falls Saturday evening, fans will get to watch the three series champions celebrate their 2023 title on the front stretch with a fireworks spectacle.

CLICK HERE for the full 2023 schedule

Last year, fans were treated to exciting racing around the 4/10-mile track from all three series and all roads are pointing to another thrilling November finale. By the halfway point of the season, the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars has already had nine different changes for the championship lead, most recently between four-time and reigning Series champion Brad Sweet and David Gravel – looking for his first title.

The World of Outlaws Late Models could see its third different champion in three seasons. Bobby Pierce, in his first full season with the Series, has become an instant standout, leading the title fight with veteran driver Chris Madden. Both are looking for their first World of Outlaws championship.

Recently, the Super DIRTcar Series has had seven different winners in the last eight races, including first-time winners and the return to Victory Lane for a Hall of Famer. Reigning Series champion Matt Sheppard will try to make history this season and claim his 10th title.

To be a part of the World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, get your tickets today, HERE. Make sure to get your four-day package before Aug. 31 to get a free fan pit pass.

CMS PR