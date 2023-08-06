Pembelton, Sellers Split Saturday Late Model Stock Car Twinbill at South Boston Speedway

History repeated itself for Landon Pembelton and six-time South Boston Speedway champion Peyton Sellers snapped a four-race winless streak at his home track as the pair split wins in the twin 75-lap races for the Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division that highlighted Saturday night’s Davenport Energy Night Race at South Boston Speedway.



Pembelton won the opening 75-lap race after Sellers spun with three laps to go when a tire suddenly went flat while he was leading the race. The incident resulted in the second and final caution flag of the race. Grabbing the lead on the restart, Pembelton fended off a strong challenge from Jacob Borst, edging Borst by .299-seconds for his second career Late Model Stock Car Division win at South Boston Speedway.



Trevor Ward of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, CARS Tour competitor William Sawalich and Blake Stallings of Danville, Virginia rounded out the top five finishers.



“I won this race two years ago on the same night with the same exact result,” the Amelia, Virginia resident said with a smile. “We qualified on the pole, won the first race, and finished second in the second race. It was pretty much a replica of what happened then.”



Sellers won the second race, taking the lead when race leader Aaron Donnelly and Borst spun on lap 26 while battling for the lead. He got a good jump on Pembelton on the race’s final restart with 27 laps to go and beat Pembelton to the checkered flag by 1.338-seconds to score his sixth win of the season at the .4-mile oval.



Sellers’ win in the second race vaulted him into a tie with four-time former NASCAR national champion and former South Boston Speedway track champion Lee Pulliam of Alton, Virginia for second place on the South Boston Speedway NASCAR Late Model Stock Car Division career wins list with 52 career victories.



Ward, Sawalich and Stallings completed the top five finishers in the nightcap.



Sellers called his night bittersweet. He entered Saturday night’s twinbill trailing Carter Langley of Zebulon, North Carolina by 11 points in the chase for the track championship. He finished 11th in the first race and won the nightcap.



Meanwhile, Langley struggled with his car in the first race and finished sixth. He finished 11th in the nightcap after losing a lot of time in the pits as the result of a mechanical failure. At the end of the night Langley’s points lead unofficially had been cut to a five-point lead.



“It was kind of bittersweet because we were on our way to winning the first race and it just wasn’t meant to be,” the Danville, Virginia resident said. “We had a tough first race. That would have been a real big points deal for us if we could have won that race. So, we just had to work a little harder and dig a little deeper to try to win the second race. To be able to rebound like we did and gain a few points has put us in the (championship) hunt.”



Despite his misfortunes during the event Langley said “it was still a fun day at the racetrack. That’s all that matters. Hopefully we can get everything fixed and come back stronger on August 19.”



Only two more events and two more races remain in the 2023 South Boston Speedway points season.



Kenny Forbes Wins 50-Lap Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division race

North Carolinian Kenny Forbes, driving the car normally driven by Ronald Renfrow, won the 50-lap Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division race Saturday night at South Boston Speedway.



With the win, Forbes became the seventh different winner in the division this season.



Forbes grabbed the lead on the race’s final restart with 33 laps to go and edged division points leader Jason Myers of Hurt, Virginia by .702 seconds.



Bob Davis of Thaxton, Virginia finished third, Carter Russo of Rougemont, North Carolina took the fourth spot and Justin Dawson of Nathalie, Virginia rounded out the top five finishers.



Johnny Layne Sweeps Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division Twinbill

Johnny Layne took a big step forward Saturday night in the chase for the division championship by sweeping the twin 15-lap Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division races Saturday night at South Boston Speedway.



The pair of victories gives Layne seven wins in 10 starts in the division this season.



In the opening race, Layne sped under the checkered flag .867-seconds ahead of Caleb Sanford of South Boston, Virginia. Former division champion Scott Phillips of Halifax, Virginia finished third, Zach Reaves of Danville, Virginia finished fourth and B.J. Reaves of South Boston, Virginia rounded out the top five finishers.



Layne started fifth in the second race due to an inverted start among the top finishers of the first race. He sped past Phillips on the eighth lap and pulled away to a 1.579-second win over Phillips.



Sanford, B.J. Reaves, and Zach Reaves completed the top five finishers.



Jason DeCarlo Earns Win In The 20-Lap Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division Race

Jason DeCarlo of Chase City, Virginia inherited the lead on the eighth lap when race leader Cameron Goble spun and drove to victory in Saturday night’s 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.



DeCarlo edged Landon Milam of Keeling, Virginia by .431-second in claiming his second win of the season.



Chris Barrett, Kendall Milam of Keeling, Virginia and Dillon Davis of Nathalie, Virginia rounded out the top five finishers.



Next Race At South Boston Speedway

NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series racing returns to South Boston Speedway on Saturday night, August 19 with the Italian Delight Family Restaurant Night Race.



The five-race event will feature a 100-lap race for the Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division and a 75-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division that will pay $1,500 to the winner.



Also slated are a 25-lap race for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division, a 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division and a 25-lap race for the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club.



Frontstretch spectator gates open at 3:20 p.m. Practice will start at 3:30 p.m. and qualifying will begin at 6 p.m. The first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.



Advance adult general admission tickets are priced at $12 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com or by calling the speedway office at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.



Tickets at the gate on race day will be $15 each. Seniors ages 65 and older, military, healthcare workers, and students (with ID) can purchase tickets for $12 each at the gate on race day.



The latest news and updates for fans and competitors can be found on the speedway’s website and the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.



AUGUST 5, 2023 RACE RESULTS

Finishing position, car number, driver name, [starting position]



Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Feature 1 (75 Laps): 1. 0-Landon Pembelton[1]; 2. 25-Jacob Borst[3]; 3. 77W-Trevor Ward[7]; 4. 43-William Sawalich[4]; 5. 77S-Blake Stallings[5]; 6. 5-Carter Langley[8]; 7. 31-Aaron Donnelly[6]; 8. 11-Buddy Isles Jr[11]; 9. 9-Trey Crews III[12]; 10. 8S-Thomas Scott[10]; 11. 26-Peyton Sellers[2]; 12. 91-Chris Elliott[13]; 13. 8J-Joshua Oakley[9]; 14. 24-Jordan Pickrel[14]; 15. 17-Jason Myers[15]



Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Feature 2 (75 Laps): 1. 26-Peyton Sellers[11]; 2. 0-Landon Pembelton[8]; 3. 77W-Trevor Ward[6]; 4. 43-William Sawalich[5]; 5. 77S-Blake Stallings[4]; 6. 17-Jason Myers[14]; 7. 8S-Thomas Scott[10]; 8. 11-Buddy Isles Jr[1]; 9. 8J-Joshua Oakley[13]; 10. 91-Chris Elliott[12]; 11. 5-Carter Langley[3]; 12. 9-Trey Crews III[9]; 13. 31-Aaron Donnelly[2]; 14. 25-Jacob Borst[7]



Budweiser Limited Sportsman Feature (50 Laps): 1. 07-Kenny Forbes[2]; 2. 17-Jason Myers[3]; 3. 19-Bob Davis[1]; 4. 21-Carter Russo[4]; 5. 88-Justin Dawson[7]; 6. 12-Zachary Peregoy[8]; 7. 8-Drew Dawson[6]; 8. 62-Ross Mountcasel[10]; 9. 5-Chris Fender[13]; 10. 01-Jared Dawson[9]; 11. 75-Nathan Crews[5]; 12. 16-Brandon Jones[11]; 13. 82-DJ Moser[12]



Southside Disposal Pure Stock Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 9-Johnny Layne[2]; 2. 31-Caleb Sanford[1]; 3. 66-Scott Phillips[4]; 4. 77-Zach Reaves[5]; 5. 11-Barry Reaves[3]; 6. 15-Jeb Redman[8]; 7. 76-Andrew Turner[10]; 8. 3-Tyler Lambert[6]; 9. 00-Bruce Mayo[9]; 10. 24-Colby Pool[7]



Southside Disposal Pure Stock Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 9-Johnny Layne[5]; 2. 66-Scott Phillips[3]; 3. 31-Caleb Sanford[4]; 4. 11-Barry Reaves[1]; 5. 77-Zach Reaves[2]; 6. 15-Jeb Redman[6]; 7. 76-Andrew Turner[7]; 8. 3-Tyler Lambert[8]; 9. 24-Colby Pool[10]; 10. 00-Bruce Mayo[9]



Virginia State Police Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) Hornets Feature (20 Laps): 1. 54-Jason Decarlo[2]; 2. 83-Landon Milam[4]; 3. 19-Chris Barrett[5]; 4. 28-Kendall Milam[9]; 5. 63-Dillon Davis[6]; 6. 20-DJ Moser[8]; 7. 12-Andrea Ruotolo[3]; 8. 29-Cameron Moss[10]; 9. 02-Colton Moore[11]; 10. 24-Chris Penick[12]; 11. 07-Jordaine Penick[7]; 12. 33-Christian Sangillo[13]; 13. 18-Cameron Goble[1]

SBS PR