BMS Offers Two New Premium Seating Options With Jr Motorsports Superfan Suite and Midland Suite at Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Bristol Motor Speedway officials unveiled today a pair of new premium seating options for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race with the JR Motorsports SuperFan Suite and the brand-new Midland Suite, offering guests a chance to elevate their race experience as they visit the Last Great Colosseum.



A concept Bristol Motor Speedway introduced in 2019, the SuperFan Suites allow fans of one particular driver, team or entertainer the opportunity to enjoy the racing action at BMS in a climate-controlled luxury skybox that is decorated in the group’s colors with comfortable theatre-style seating, closed-circuit televisions and catered food and beverages.



The new JR Motorsports SuperFan Suite will be available for Friday and Saturday racing during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race weekend, Sept. 14-16. The Midland Suite is available for Saturday night’s Cup Series Round of 16 Playoff race.



For fans of JRM, this race weekend promises to be a big one as the team leader Dale Earnhardt Jr. will compete in Friday’s Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the controls of the JR Motorsports-owned No. 88 Hellmann’s Chevy. It will be Earnhardt’s first on-track appearance at Bristol since the 2017 season. On Saturday, Earnhardt will then switch gears and take off the race helmet and replace it with his headset so he can call the action as a race analyst from high above the Last Great Colosseum in the NBC Sport television booth while many JR Motorsports alumni like Chase Elliott, Noah Gragson and William Byron, among others, will be racing for victory. JRM’s current stable of Chevy drivers includes team veteran Justin Allgaier in the No. 7, Sam Mayer in the No. 1, Josh Berry in the No. 8 and Brandon Jones in the No. 9.



Meanwhile, BMS is getting creative once again by offering the first-ever SuperFan Suite that features the pre-race concert band. The Midland Suite will allow guests to get up close and personal with the band and then relax as they enjoy the thrilling racing in pure comfort when the best drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series take on Bristol’s famed high banks. The Grammy-nominated band is going to perform the pre-race concert at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday just before the green flag drops for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Guests in the Midland Suite will receive a meet and greet session with the Midland band members, Mark Wystrach, Jess Carson and Cameron Duddy, including photographs and autographs. Guests also will have access to an exclusive viewing section near the stage to watch Midland perform in the pre-race concert and enjoy the NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions. All guests in the suite also will receive a Midland baseball cap and reserved parking pass (one per four tickets purchased) as part of the package.



The two new SuperFan Suites bring Bristol’s total to 10, and all of the skyboxes are located in the same suite section of the raceway, overlooking turn two. While the JR Motorsports and Midland suites will go on sale to the public today, limited seats remain in the other SuperFan skyboxes. Two of the 10 SuperFan units is completely sold out at the moment, the Ryan Blaney suite and the Richard Childress Racing/Kyle Busch suite.



The following SuperFan suites have very limited inventory as of today:

Brad Keselowski SuperFan Suite

Chase Elliott SuperFan Suite

Joey Logano SuperFan Suite

Kyle Larson SuperFan Suite

Stewart-Haas Racing SuperFan Suite

Martin Truex Jr SuperFan Suite

For guests who want to elevate their NASCAR weekend experience through one of Bristol Motor Speedway’s premium seating options during the upcoming Bass Pro Shops Night Race, they will need to act quickly because those seats are going as fast as the cars zooming around the all-concrete high-banked short track. To check out all of the Superfan Suite availability and other premium seating options, please click here.



The Bass Pro Shops Night Race weekend features three nights of electrifying NASCAR Playoff action under the lights including Saturday night’s Cup Playoff race, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race (7 p.m., USA Network, PRN Radio). The weekend also includes the return of Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Bristol’s high banks in the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday night, Sept. 15 (7:30 p.m., USA Network and PRN Radio). The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will get the fun started on Thursday night, Sept. 14, with the running of the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (9 p.m., FS1 and MRN Radio). The ARCA Menards Series will open Thursday’s racing to make it a doubleheader night with the Bush’s Beans 200 (6 p.m., FS1 and MRN Radio).



Off the track there’s tons to do during your Bristol visit with lots of activities available in the BMS Fan Zone and BMS Fan Midway. Kenny Wallace and John Roberts will host Trackside Live at the Food City Fan Zone Stage on Saturday at 4 p.m. where drivers and other newsmakers will be interviewed. Country music band Midland will perform the pre-race concert Saturday at 5:30 p.m. to get the fans revved up for the traditional driver introductions, where each driver enters the stadium to a favorite song or music. There will be post-race entertainment on Thursday and Friday, as DJ Sterl the Pearl will host the world-famous Foam Party after the Thursday night double-header, and country music singer Tim Dugger will perform after Friday night’s Food City 300.



To purchase tickets, please visit the Bristol Motor Speedway website or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.

BMS PR