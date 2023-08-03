Stafford Speedway 2023 NAPA Auto Parts SK 5k Stat Advance

Stafford Motor Speedway’s premier SK Modified® division will take part in the biggest race of the 2023 season, the NAPA Auto Parts SK 5k, this Friday night, August 4th. This year’s NAPA SK 5k features total posted awards of over $30,000 and the race winner is guaranteed to take home a minimum of $5,000. Below is a look at the 10th annual NAPA Auto Parts SK 5k by the numbers as well as a statistical look at the top-20 drivers expected to race in the NAPA SK 5k and how they have fared in the extra distance classic.

NAPA SK 5k BY THE NUMBERS

4.6 – NAPA SK 5k Average finish of Keith Rocco, best in the 9-year history of the NAPA SK 5k

7 – Number of different NAPA SK 5k feature winners (Rowan Pennink, Ryan Preece, Ted Christopher, Chase Dowling-2, Ronnie Williams-2, Michael Christopher, Jr., Marcello Rufrano)

4 – Drivers who have competed in all 9 NAPA SK 5k’s to date: Michael Gervais, Jr., Todd Owen, Keith Rocco, Ronnie Williams

20 – Number of different drivers who have led a lap in NAPA SK 5k competition

Lap Leaders – Marcello Rufrano 186, Keith Rocco 112, Chase Dowling 81, Frank Ruocco 72, Ted Christopher 69, Rowan Pennink 57, Todd Owen 54, Michael Christopher, Jr. 51, Eric Berndt 47, Ronnie Williams 38, Michael Gervais, Jr. 28, Matt Galko 25, Tyler Leary 21, Ryan Preece 18, Dan Wesson 7, Brian Sullivan 5, Jon Puleo 4, Justin Bonsignore 3, Jeff Baral 1, Joey Cipriano 1

81 – Number of different drivers who have raced in the NAPA SK 5k

$300,895 – Total posted awards paid out in first 9 editions of NAPA SK 5k

$3,808.80 – Average payout to race starters in the first 9 editions of NAPA SK 5k

Biggest Single NAPA SK 5k Payout - $12,875 by Ryan Preece in 2015

Most Laps Led in a Single NAPA SK 5k – 81 by Marcello Rufrano in 2020

Most Laps Led in a NAPA SK 5k Career – Marcello Rufrano – 186 laps led

NAPA SK 5k Career Earnings Leader – Ronnie Williams with $28,075

Record Number of Lead Changes – 18 in 2014

Record Number of different leaders during race – 7 in 2019

Smallest Margin of Victory - Ronnie Williams beat Keith Rocco to the checkered flag by .053 seconds in 2019

Top-20 Expected SK Modified® Cars NAPA SK 5k Race Stats

Todd Owen - #81 Cooker Construction Chassis Pro – The 2-time defending SK Modified® track champion has yet to win a race in 2023 but with top-10 finishes in all 10 races, he once again is leading the points. Owen has led laps in 3 NAPA SK 5k races for a total of 54 laps and he has posted 4 top-5 and 7 top-10 finishes for an average finish of 8.6 with career earnings of $13,700 from his 9 NAPA SK 5k starts.

Jimmy Blewett - #85 Primary Service Group Troyer – Blewett will be making his first career start in the NAPA SK 5k this season. Blewett won the season opening SK Modified® feature and he had led the points for the majority of the season before being overtaken by Todd Owen. Blewett has 5 career Stafford victories to his name with 2 SK Modified® wins and 3 Whelen Modified Tour wins.

Cory DiMatteo - #11 Hummel Brothers Hot Dogs Raceworks – The 2017 SK Light champion comes into the NAPA SK 5k with 1 win, 6 top-5 and 7 top-10 finishes for an average finish of 6.4. The 2023 edition will mark DiMatteo’s third career start in the NAPA SK 5k as he finished 14th in 2019, failed to qualify in 2020, and finished 11th last season. DiMatteo has earned $1,850 in his 2 NAPA SK 5k starts.

Mikey Flynn - #24 Ballyheigue Farms Spafco – Flynn comes into the NAPA SK 5k with 5 top-5 and 8 top-10 finishes this season for an average finish of 8.5. Flynn did not qualify for the NAPA SK 5k in 2020, finished 15th in 2021 and 26th last season. Flynn’s 2 NAPA SK 5k starts have earned him $1,050.

Marcello Rufrano - #88 Wheelers Auto Troyer – Rufrano enters the NAPA SK 5k with 2 wins, 5 top-5 and 6 top-10 finishes for an average of 9.0. Rufrano has made 4 career starts in the NAPA SK 5k and he has led laps in each of his 4 starts and his 186 career laps led in the event leads all drivers. Rufrano is the defending NAPA SK 5k champion and he has 1 win, 2 top-5 and 3 top-10 finishes in his 4 NAPA SK 5k starts with career earnings of $9,675.

Keith Rocco - #22 Horsepower Hill Farm Troyer – Rocco enters the NAPA SK 5k with 2 wins, 3 top-5, and 6 top-5 finishes for an average finish of 11.0. Rocco has competed in all 9 previous editions of the NAPA SK 5k and he leads all drivers with an average finish of 4.6, and has led a total of 112 laps over 4 races, but has yet to win the event. Rocco has three second place efforts as part of his 6 top-5 and 9 top-10 finishes and he has earned $17,350 in his 9 NAPA SK 5k starts.

Tyler Hines - #99 J.G. Poulin Drywall Chassis Dynamics – Hines comes into the NAPA SK 5k with 3 top-5 and 5 top-10 finishes this season for an average finish of 11.3. Hines has made 8 starts in the NAPA SK 5k with 1 top-5 and 3 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 15.5. Hines has earned a total of $6,850 from his 7 NAPA SK 5k starts.

Michael Gervais, Jr. - #33 Gervais Brothers Roofing Troyer – Gervais has posted 1 win, 1 top-5 and 3 top-10 finishes this season for an average finish of 11.6. Gervais has competed in all 9 previous NAPA SK 5k races with 3 top-10 finishes for an average of 13.6 and career earnings of $9,345. Gervais has led once in his previous 9 NAPA SK 5k starts, leading 28 laps in the 2017 edition.

David Arute - #75 Monaco Ford Chassis Pro – Arute enters the NAPA SK 5k with 1 top-5 and 5 top-10 finishes this season for an average of 12.9. Arute has made 5 career NAPA SK 5k starts with 1 top-5 and 3 top-10 finishes. Arute’s 5 NAPA SK 5k starts has yielded $5,500 in earnings.

Michael Christopher, Jr. - #82 New England Turf / Eastport Feeds Troyer – Christopher enters this year’s NAPA SK 5k with 1 win, 3 top-5 and 4 top-10 finishes this season for an average finish of 13.1. Christopher has started 8 of the previous 9 NAPA SK 5k races with a win in 2021 to go along with 4 top-5 and 5 top-10 finishes. Christopher has led laps in 3 different NAPA SK 5k events for a total of 51 laps and his career earnings from the NAPA SK 5k are $15,385.

Noah Korner - #31 Midstate Site Development / Whelen Engineering Troyer - Korner comes into the NAPA SK 5k with 2 top-5 and 5 top-10 finishes for an average of 11.7. In three career NAPA SK 5k starts, Korner has posted 1 top-10 finish with an average finish of 16.3. Korner’s 3 NAPA SK 5k starts has yielded a total of $2,350.

RJ Marcotte - #RJ’s Plumbing and Heating Troyer - Marcotte comes into the NAPA SK 5k with 1 top-5 and 3 top-10 finishes for an average of 13.3. Marcotte made his NAPA SK 5k debut last season with an 18th place finish that netted him $700.

Dylan Kopec - #16 Kopec’s Auto and Truck Service Troyer / TFR - Kopec comes into the NAPA SK 5k with 2 top-5 and 5 top-10 finishes for an average of 13.3. Kopec has made one career NAPA SK 5k start with an 11th place finish in 2021 that earned him $1,150.

Troy Talman - #3 Casella Waste Systems Troyer – Talman enters the NAPA SK 5k with 2 top-10 finishes this season for an average finish of 13.7. Talman has made 4 previous starts in the NAPA SK 5k with 1 top-10 for an average of 18.5. Talman’s 4 NAPA SK 5k starts has earned $3,455.

Jonathan Puleo - #7 Mr. Rooter Plumbing LFR – Puleo enters the NAPA SK 5k with 3 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 14.4 this season. Puleo has made 2 career NAPA SK 5k starts with a best finish of 7th last season where he also led 4 laps that has earned him $3,290.

Tyler Leary - #1 Kix 100.9 FM Troyer – Leary enters the NAPA SK 5k with 1 top-10 finish and an average finish of 14.6 this season. Leary has led once for a total of 21 laps in the 2021 NAPA SK 5k and he has made 4 career NAPA SK 5k starts with a best finish of 12th in 2019 and total earnings of $3,155.

Anthony Flannery - #25 Fowler’s Auto Wrecking Chassis Pro – Flannery enters the NAPA SK 5k with 4 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 13.3 this season. Flannery made his NAPA SK 5k debut last season with a 12th place finish that earned him $1,050.

Steven Chapman - #14 Chapman Apartment Homes Troyer – The leading 2023 SK Modified® rookie contender enters the NAPA SK 5k with 1 top-10 finish and an average finish of 15.8 this season. Chapman will be looking to make his NAPA SK 5k debut this season.

Wesley Prucker - #23 Preschool of the Arts Troyer – Prucker enters the NAPA SK 5k with 1 top-10 finish and an average finish of 17.1 this season. Prucker did not start last year’s NAPA SK 5k so he will be looking to make his race debut this season.

Curt Brainard - #96 Brainard Motorsports Raceworks – Brainard enters the NAPA SK 5k with a best finish of 15th and an average finish of 17.9 this season. Brainard has made 2 NAPA SK 5k starts with a best finish of 15th in the inaugural edition in 2014 with career earnings of $950.

The 10th Annual NAPA Auto Parts SK 5K is set for this Friday, August 4. Tickets for the NAPA SK 5K are available online at StaffordSpeedway.com/tickets and will also be available at the gates day of show. General Admission tickets are $30.00 for adults, $10.00 for kids 6-14, and free for kids 5 & under. Reserved seating is priced at $35.00 for all ages and pit passes are $45.00 with a valid 2023 Stafford Competition License and $50.00 without a Stafford license. If you are unable to attend the event, tune into the live stream on FloRacing, the official streaming partner of Stafford Speedway.

For more information, visit www.staffordspeedway.com

Stafford Speedway PR