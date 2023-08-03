MIS Back To School Night-Kids Ride In Racecars

Mobile International Speedway will be back at it again on August 12th with it’s Back To School Night festivities that includes Kids Riding In Race Cars and everyone under 11 FREE!

Its that time of year that all kids and some parents dread, Back to School, Mobile Speedway has a cure. Come join the Rowdy Bunch at Mobile Speedway for Back To School Night!

Promoter Eddie Shoemaker is bringing back one of the most popular events ever held at the Speedway, Kids Ride In Race Cars.

All kids will get an opportunity to climb in one of our Crown Stocks or Pure Stocks and make a lap around the Speedway.

For all the parents tapped out from buying back to school supplies, Kids 11 and under get in the grandstands for free! Plus Aarons Rent To Own and Direct Insurance are giving away 100 sets of Kids Sunglasses, 50 free backpacks and a $200 gift card!

If that’s not enough to get you out of the Back to School Blues, Shoemaker has a barn burning program lined up on the racetrack.

Crown Stocks, Pure Stocks, Legacy Stocks, Sportsman, Trucks and the Pro Late Models are all on the schedule for Saturday August 12th.

The Speedway’s first two races have set viewer records for Shoemaker’s Track on Racing America. Fans around the country have enjoyed on TV what local fans can see in person and there are only 2 races left this season!

The Speedway has already announced the Pro-Late Models will be racing for a whopping $3,000 to win and the Sportsman Division will be racing for a $2,000 to win Pay Day! Increased winners payouts are made possible because of Mon Louis Island Marine Construction and Davis Industrial Services. Expect more bonus bucks to be announced before race day.

The track has an open practice scheduled for Thursday August 10th from 5-9. Admission is $10 per person. The Speedway encourages everyone who will run new tires on August 12th to get tires in advance at practice. The grandstands will not be open for practice.

Ticket prices for Saturday night August 12th: Grandstand Ticket prices for Adults-$15, Kids 11 and under FREE, Senior-$12, Military-$12, Student 12-17 $12. Pit Pass- All pit passes $30. Pits Open at 1:00, Grandstands open at 5:30 and Racing begins at 8:00. MIS does not currently have the ability to take Credit Cards please bring cash or there will be ATMs available.

Picture-2015 Kids Ride in Race Car Event at Mobile International Speedway with “Red Dog” Reynolds.

MIS PR