Infield Camping Sold Out for NASCAR Race Weekend at Watkins Glen International

For the third consecutive year, infield camping for the NASCAR race weekend at Watkins Glen International has completely sold out, as fans from all over the country head to the historic New York track.

This is the earliest date in recent years that the track has sold out infield camping for the Go Bowling at The Glen event weekend.

“Each year, we strive to make unforgettable memories for every guest who steps foot on our property and the team at Watkins Glen International continues to overdeliver in this area. There is so much for our camping fans to do and see while on the historic grounds of WGI,” said Chip Wile, Senior Vice President and Chief Track Properties Officer at NASCAR. “The early camping sellout is a testament to the passion we put towards our guests, creating an environment that brings them back year after year, to enjoy all the excitement of race weekend at The Glen. Fans need to secure their tickets today to ensure they're a part of one of NASCAR’s most exciting weekends on the 2023 schedule.”

Limited grandstand seating and general admission tickets are still available, with pricing starting at $85. Fans can also purchase tickets to the Bog, Sponsored by Red Cat, hospitality area in addition to their race tickets.

The Bog offers a one-of-a-kind experience, with an exciting view of all things NASCAR. Fans who purchase the Bog hospitality add-on package will have access to exclusive driver appearances from NASCAR Cup Series most popular driver Chase Elliott and the back-to-back winner at The Glen, Kyle Larson.

The triple-header NASCAR race weekend at Watkins Glen International begins on Friday, Aug. 18, with the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 100 at The Glen, followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Then, on Sunday, fans can watch drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series compete for the last few spots on the playoff grid in the highly anticipated Go Bowling at The Glen on Aug. 20, the penultimate race of the 2023 regular season.

To purchase race tickets or for more information on the upcoming race weekend and hospitality areas such as the Bog, Sponsored by Red Cat, please visit www.TheGlen.com.

WGI PR