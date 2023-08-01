Crown Royal becomes presenting sponsor of Darlington’s Labor Day Race Weekend and Official Whisky of Darlington Raceway

Darlington Raceway announced today that Crown Royal will become the presenting sponsor of its traditional Labor Day NASCAR Race Weekend, Sept. 2-3. As part of the agreement, Crown Royal also becomes the Official Whisky of Darlington Raceway.

The historic weekend of NASCAR excitement will now be known as Crown Royal presents Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend. It features the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2 and the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with the Cook Out Southern 500 at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3.

“Darlington Raceway could not be more excited to team up with such a prestigious brand for an iconic weekend,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “The Crown Royal presents Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend will be a weekend NASCAR fans won’t want to miss.”

Crown Royal was created in 1939 by a Canadian spirits entrepreneur who set out to craft a whisky suited for the Royal Couple. Crown Royal was released in the United States in the 1960s and has since become the top selling Canadian whisky. To this day, every drop of Crown Royal has been crafted to meet the same uncompromising standards, making it, to many discerning palates, the finest whisky of all.

“Crown Royal is proud to partner with Darlington Raceway to be the weekend presenting sponsor of the Southern 500 and the Official Whisky of Darlington Raceway,” said Crown Royal Activation Manager Will Traynor. “We are excited to bring our world-renowned brand of Crown Royal to be part of one of South Carolina’s marquee sporting events at such a historic venue. We look forward to driving this partnership at the track and across the state of South Carolina highlighting Crown Royal and Darlington Raceway.”

As the Official Whisky of Darlington Raceway, Crown Royal products will be served at concessions around the facility on event weekend.

Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets now to the Crown Royal presents Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend at darlingtonraceway.com or via phone at 866-459-7223.

Darlington Raceway PR