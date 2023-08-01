Billy Whittaker for “F-50” Set for Race of Champions Modified Series at Spencer Speedway 50-Laps $5,000-To-Win for the Race of Champions Modified Series on Friday, August 4

It’s time for one of the most popular races on the Race of Champions Modified Series schedule, the Billy Whittaker Ford “F-50” where the Series races for 50-laps and $5,000-to-win this coming Friday, August 4, in Williamson, N.Y., at Spencer Speedway.

The event is entering it’s 3rd consecutive season and looks to have a banner field chasing the checkered flag, including the hottest driver in Modified racing right now. Ron Silk of Norwalk, Conn., is slated to drive the Advantage Motorsports machine in the 50-lap dash.

Silk will be taking on the Series regulars including current championship point leader, Zane Zeiner of Bath, Pa., and local track masters like Mike Leaty of Williamson, N.Y., and Tommy Catalano of Ontario, N.Y. In addition to Silk, Caleb Heady of Shelbysville, Ky., is scheduled to be in competition aboard a Tommy Baldwin Racing entry. It will be the first time the defending SMART (Southern Modified Tour) Champion competes with the Race of Champions. Tim Connolly of Endicott, N.Y., will also be in competition driving the Mystic Missile on Friday evening.

The Race of Champions Super Stock Series and Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series will share the headlines on “Billy Whittaker Ford F-50” night at the popular half-mile. The Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series and Wilbert’s U-Pull It Super Six division will also be on the card.

The “Food Truck Frenzy” featuring local food trucks and tastes from the area will also make its return with some unique additions. In addition to standard fare from the Ontario Volunteer Fire Department, there will be BBQ truck joining us as well as an Ice Cream truck along with the Williamson Apple Blossom Festival selling fried dough and more, along with the new addition of a popcorn truck.

Advanced discount tickets will be available online as well as at Wilbert’s U-Pull It locations and Billy Whittaker Ford in Williamson, with tickets going on sale Monday, July 31. Skip the lines by purchasing tickets on the Ticket Hoss App and pit passes available on the PitPay App.

Where: Spencer Speedway, Williamson, N.Y.

When: Friday, August 4, 2023

Tickets: $27 General Admission; $22 Senior/Military (65-years and older. Military with proper identification); Children 15-10 years of age will be admitted for $17. Children under the age of 10 will be admitted Free for this event.

Directions: The track is located just fifteen minutes east of Rochester, N.Y., at 3020 Route 104, Williamson, NY 14589

What: “Kid’s Night” Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series, Race of Champions Super Stock Series, Rocket Performance Race of Champions 602 Series; Wilbert’s Four Cylinders and Wilbert’s Super Six Division.

More Information: www. rocmodifiedseries.com

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey with primary marketing partners Hoosier Racing Tire, VP Racing Fuels, Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV, MAVTV Plus, Airport Collision, Rocket Performance, Waddell Communications, Image X Design, Sherwood Racing Wheels, DirtTrackDigest.com and Speed Sport. The 72nd and 73rd annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2023 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

ROC Mods PR