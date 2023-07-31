Langham Goes From Outhouse to Penthouse Wild Night of Racing at Mobile Speedway

While Maddox Langham is the youngest of the Langham Racing Family, he has been making a lot of people standup and take notice over the last couple of seasons. Saturday night he wrote his name into the Mobile International Speedway History books with a trip to the woods and victory lane all in the same night.

The Speedway hosted Five classes of cars Saturday night and young Maddox Langham competed in three of the five divisions, Sportsman, Trucks and Outlaws.

In his first race, the Sportsman Division, Langham tangled with former NASCAR Champion Dave Mader and the duo went for a wild ride into the woods off of turn three. The incident ended the race for the pair and ignited a scuffle between crew members.

The Truck division at Mobile is filled with Veterans and former Track Champions, a tough crowd to say the least. Langham made his way to the front of the field and found himself up against 24 time Track Champion, Okie Mason.

The pair put on a show battling for the lead with the youngster getting the best of the veteran, this time. Victory lane was big but had to be cut short, Langham had to buckle up for his third and final race of the night.

Langham put in an admirable effort in the stacked field of Outlaws coming home with a 8th place finish.

In other action Robert Loper was an orange missile in the Pure Stocks sitting on the pole and notching another win in the Veteran’s belt. Genot Denmark was second and Colby McDonald third.

The Sportsman feature saw a familiar face in Victory Lane with BJ Leytham making it two in a row at Mobile Speedway, Jonathan Langham (older brother to Maddox) was second and Chad Robinson third.

Pensacola’s Derrick Griffin, driving an Outlaw owned by former Mobile driver James “Rawhide” Smith set fast time and cruised to the win in a crowded field of Outlaws. Veteran Bill Touchstone was second and Conner Sutton third.

Hunter Lambert had to work all day on Saturday and wasn’t able to get his Outlaw car ready for the big Outlaw Race at Mobile. By the time he got home the Crown Stock heat races were already underway but he had just enough time to get the Crown Stock loaded up and take up the tail end of the feature.

From last to first Lambert sliced up the field on his way to Victory Lane. Daniel Lofton was runner up and Matt Connell came in third.

Mobile International Speedway will be back in action again for Back To School Night on Saturday, August 12th.

MIS PR