Quick Results for Grandview Speedway - July 29, 2023

Grandview Speedway will be presenting another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program next Saturday featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

The show on Saturday, August 5 will include qualifying events for both divisions leading into the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman feature.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

The weekend action begins on Friday, August 4 as another Outlaw Racing Series Enduro/Vintage double program will be presented along with the addition of the Xcel 600 Modifieds. On Friday, grandstand admission for adults is $10, children ages 12 and under are free, while pit admission is $30. Pit gates open at 2 pm. while grandstand gates open at 5:30 pm. and racing starts at 7 pm.

Grandview Speedway will be remembering the speedway’s founder with the 53rd annual running of the Forrest Rogers Memorial for the T.P. Trailer Modifieds on Saturday, August 12 starting at 7:30 pm.

The 50-lap championship race will reward a cool $10,000 to the winner of this prestigious event. Not only will the event honor the track’s founder, but it will also be Grandview Speedway’s anniversary, celebrating the weekend of the track’s first race in 1963.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): JEFF STRUNK, Ryan Grim, Brett Kressley, Mike Gular, Jared Umbenhauer, Doug Manmiller, Carrol Hine III, Mike Lisowski, Nate Brinker, Craig Von Dohren, Ryan Watt, Tim Buckwalter, Darrin Schuler, Eric Kormann, Kevin Hirthler, John Willman, Justin Grim, Eddie Strada, Bobby Trapper Jr., Jimmy Leiby, Craig Whitmoyer, WB James, Chris Gambler, Mark Kratz, Ron Haring Jr., Eric Biehn, Jesse Leiby, DNS - Ray Swinehart

DID NOT QUALIFY: Chris Esposito, Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Kevin Graver Jr., Mark Malcolm

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): DYLAN SWINEHART, Logan Watt, Nathan Horn, Parker Guldin, Jesse Hirthler, Joey Vaccaro, Ryan Graver, Kyle Smith, Brian Hirthler, Adrianna Delliponti, Michael Burrows, Mike Schneck Jr., Cody Manmiller, Brett Gilmore, Logan Bauman, Ronnie Solomon, Tom Miller Jr., Nathan Mohr, Addison Meitzler, Zach Steffey, TJ Mayberry, Brad Grim, Keith Haring, Molly Struss, Decker Swinehart, Zane Roth

DID NOT QUALIFY: Dakota Kohler, Mark Kemmerer, Bastian Miller, Mark Gaugler, Mark Mohr, Kenny Bock, Brandon Banos, Kaitlyn Bailey, Jesse Landis, Colton Perry, Monte Pool

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, August 4 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm.

Saturday, August 5 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, August 12 – 53rd annual FORREST ROGERS MEMORIAL – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds 50-laps, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 pm.

Sat. August 19 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm – (Forrest Rogers Rain date)

Sat. August 26 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, URC Sprints – 7:30 pm

Grandview Speedway PR