Rain Postponement at Bowman Gray

Week 12 of Bowman Gray Stadium Racing was postponed Saturday night because of thunderstorms in the area.

Before the rain, qualifying for the Colors Edge 100, the 100-lap race in the McDowell Heating & Air Series, took place, but that race will be moved to Aug. 12, with qualifying results remaining for that race.

Chase Robertson had the fastest qualifying lap of the night at 14.468 seconds, followed by Riley Neal at 14.530, Zack Ore (14.605), Sterling Plemmons (14.657), Amber Lynn (14.717), and Braden Mills (14.789). The top six qualifiers will redraw for the race scheduled on Aug. 12.

The racing schedule for August 5 will include the Ortega 100, the season’s final 100-lap race in the Brad's Golf Cars Modified Series. Included in the 100-lap Modified race is a full-field redraw, the double-file restart cone, and the Fans' Challenge. For the Fans' Challenge, $12,000 will be up for grabs for any of the top-four qualifying drivers in the Modified Series who elect to go to the back of the field. If one or any of those drivers who elect to go to the back of the field and move to the top four will win all or part of the $12,000 Fan's Challenge, which is the final scheduled Fans' Challenge of the season.

In addition to the Ortega 100, there will be twin 20-lap races in the McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series, a 20-lap race in the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series, and one or two 15-lap races in the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series. Plus the night will end with a Midway Mobile Storage Chain Race.

BGS Racing PR