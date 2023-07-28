Friday, Jul 28

David Beckham and Shaquille O’Neal to Host Club SI at Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Speedway News
David Beckham and Shaquille O’Neal join Sports Illustrated (SI) and Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) as hosts of the Saturday night celebration for Las Vegas Grand Prix at Club SIIn addition to hosting, Authentic shareholders Beckham and O’Neal will take part in a candid conversation about their renowned careers. They will also be on hand to mix and mingle with Club SI guests prior to the race kick-off.
 
Sports Illustrated, the ultimate arbiter in the celebration of sports, together with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), will host Club SI at Las Vegas Grand Prix. 
 
The exclusive experience and three-day (Thursday, November 16 - Saturday, November 18) hospitality suite at the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be set on the iconic Las Vegas Strip, on Las Vegas Boulevard next to Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. SI’s luxe fete will afford fans unparalleled views of the race, along with an exceptional slate of programming and hospitality ranging from parties and celebrity appearances to DJs and premium food and beverage offerings. 
 
The celebration on Saturday, November 18 will be hosted by Beckham and O’Neal with Club SI’s additional programming to be announced. 
 
          
Tickets for Club SI are now on sale. The ticket is all-inclusive, providing three days’ access to the venue, food, beverage, parties, activations, and stellar views of the race. Purchase tickets here.
 
