Bloomsburg Fair Raceway is back in action on August 3 with plenty of racing on tap

The Bloomsburg Fair Raceway will be back in action on Thursday evening, August 3, and fans will be treated to a full complement of racing of not only the regular track classes which include the All-Pro SpeedSTRs, Carte 602 Sportsman Modifieds, FWD 4-Cylinder Stocks and Slingshots but moreover will be the Central PA Legends and the make-up IMCA Modified make-up feature from June 8. Race time is 7:00 pm.

Thursday’s racing will be the first of three dates on the schedule for the month of August. Race cars haven’t been on the 3/8th mile dirt oval since July 13. On the night Tim Buckwalter picked up his second straight SpeedSTR win of the season. Carte 602 Sportsman Modified point leader Paulie Hartwig III scored an impressive win with the touring Short Track Super Series, his class leading fourth of the year.

Additionally Kevin Doud not only notched his first win with the 4-Cylinder Stocks but in doing so extended the streak of no repeat winners to eight. Doud’s win also help pad his point lead over Tim Raup by a mere 10 markers.

And in the Slingshots Andrew Turpin continued his season long authority with his unprecedented fifth win in seven 2023 starts.

All four of the aforementioned classes will be on track to take part in heats and features. And with only four events remaining on the race calendar the point championship battles are heating up as well.

The IMCA Modifieds return to complete their rain-postponed feature from June 8. Just as the field was ready to take the green for that night’s feature rain came in and put the stops to the main event. David Stremme, who is slated to start pole, will be looking to gain his second Bloomsburg victory.

Also on the card will be the Central PA Legends. The popular scaled down racers that mimic the early coupes and couches from the 1940s and ‘50s, are making just their second Bloomsburg appearance. Last year the division ran during the annual Bloomsburg Fair and in what was a very spirited race for the lead and win, Chris Transeau graced Victory Lane when all was said and done.

Pit gates will open at 4:30 pm, grandstands at 6:00 pm, hot laps at 6:15 pm and racing begins at 7:00 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $15, seniors/Military/students are $13, kids 6-12 are $5 and under 5 free.

On August 24 all four regular tracks classes will be running along with the winged 305 PASS Sprints. The following Thursday, August 31 will see the SpeedSTRs, Crate 602 Sportsman Mods and 4-Cylinder Stocks and joined by the Wingless Sportsman and the ARDC Midgets. The Slingshots will be off.

For up to date news please visit the track’s website at https://racing.bloomsburgfair. com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ BloomsburgFairRaceway/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/ BloomFairRacewy and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ bloomsburgfairraceway/

Bloomburg Fair Raceway PR