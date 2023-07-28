Nearly $100,000 Raised for Local Nonprofits During New England’s Only NASCAR Weekend

NASCAR weekend at “The Magic Mile” proved to be successful for local nonprofits with the dedication of the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities (SCCNH), the official charity of New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS), and the many volunteer groups who helped fundraise nearly $100,000 during the July 14-17 NASCAR weekend event.

Speedway Children’s Charities

SCCNH hosted six events over the course of race week, including Laps for Charity, Sign the Track Wall Banner, 50/50 Raffle, Track Walk, Reser’s Fine Foods Cornhole Tournament and the Wicked Good Live Auction, plus presented two new opportunities: teaming up with Murph’s NH to sell one-of-a-kind reusable tote bags made almost entirely of recycled materials such as banners from past NHMS events and selling various track treasures such as collectibles, autographed items, clothing and more. These events helped SCCNH raise nearly $74,000 for local children’s charities and groups.

"We are so lucky to have such generous race fans here in New England," said Speedway Children's Charities New Hampshire Chapter Director and New Hampshire Motor Speedway Director of Marketing Danielle Cyr. "The weather may have put a damper on our fundraising efforts, but we were still able to raise an incredible amount of money to help tons of children across the region. Race fans responded well to the new opportunities we presented, so we're hoping to continue those in 2024 and beyond."

Each December, SCCNH distributes grants to local nonprofit organizations in the region. In 2022, 27 grants were distributed totaling $142,000. Since it’s inception in 2009, SCCNH has distributed more than $2.1 million supporting more than 957,000 children across New England.

SCCNH will host its next fundraising event, Laps for Charity, on Friday, Aug. 11 from 5-7:30 p.m.

For more information on Speedway Children’s Charities, please contact New Hampshire Chapter Director Danielle Cyr at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Various Fundraising Groups

In addition to funds being raised for SCCNH, teams of motivated fundraising groups from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Connecticut helped NHMS during NASCAR weekend to benefit various New England nonprofits, which included schools, civil and church groups as well as the New Hampshire Food Bank, the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, Families in Transition and Full Circle Farm Therapeutic Horsemanship. From grandstand cleaning to landscaping, parking and concession stands, these volunteers help make the speedway looks its best from green flag to checkered flag. In return, these groups are paid as a way to fundraise toward the nonprofit organization they represent. This year, 34 volunteer groups raised more than $26,000 during New England’s only NASCAR weekend to help their chosen nonprofits.

For information on volunteering during the 2024 NASCAR weekend at NHMS to fundraise for your nonprofit, please contact Event Staffing Coordinator Deb O’Neil at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Follow Us:

Keep track of all of New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook (@NHMotorSpeedway), Twitter (@NHMS) and Instagram (@NHMS). Keep up with all the latest information on the speedway website (NHMS.com) and mobile app.

NHMS PR