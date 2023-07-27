NASCAR T.P. Trailer Modified and T. P. Truck Equipment Sportsman Double Program Saturday Night at Grandview Speedway

Grandview Speedway is all set to present another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Modified and Sportsman double-header this Saturday evening.

This Saturday July 29 will be a two-division program featuring the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm. Qualifying events will be run for both classes leading into the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman feature race.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

There will be a pre-race Meet and Greet with the guys from Low Down and Dirty on Saturday. The featured drivers will be on hand with their cars in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. This is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close, collect some autographs, take photos, and talk racing with their favorite drivers.

In T.P. Trailer Modified action this season so far, Mike Gular, who was last week’s winner, became the first driver to win three features on the year and scored back-to-back victories as well. Brett Kressley and Doug Manmiller have won two feature each so far this season, as the only other repeat winners. Other feature winners include Eric Biehn, Nate Brinker, Ryan Watt, point leader Craig Von Dohren, and Jared Umbenhauer, all capturing one win each. Sportsman regular Brian Hirthler and Jeff Strunk have also scored Modified wins during Thunder on the Hill action this year.

Drivers who have reached the winner’s circle this year in T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman action include current point leader Logan Watt, who was last week’s winner and became the first driver to win more than once in T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman action in 2023. Ryan Graver, Brian Hirthler, Hunter Iatalese, Kyle Smith, Logan Bauman, Decker Swinehart, Ronnie Solomon, Mike Schneck Jr., and Addison Meitzler have all been to victory lane once this season.

All these drivers plus nearly three dozen in each class will be in action in this Saturday night’s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series race program.

Drivers in both classes continue to gather points in the chase for the Grandview track and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series National, Regional, State, and Track championships as well.

Fast approaching on the race schedule is the 53rd annual Forrest Rogers Memorial for the T.P. Trailer Modifieds on Saturday, August 12, the mid-summer championship goes for 50-laps and pays a cool $10,000 to the winner!

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, July 29 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Friday, August 4 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm.

Saturday, August 5 – HALL OF FAME NIGHT – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, August 12 – 53rd annual FORREST ROGERS MEMORIAL – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds 50-laps, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR