10th Annual NAPA SK 5K Offers Over $28,000 in Prize Money for SK Modified Drivers

The NAPA SK 5K has become a staple on the Stafford Speedway calendar marking the longest race of the season for the SK Modified® division. For the 10th edition of the event, Stafford Speedway officials have announced a base purse of $28,700 before any bonuses including $5,000 to the winner and $500 for last place. With the increase, the 11th place finisher will earn $1,000, making the August 4th event the richest SK Modified® race of the season.

Debuting on the schedule in 2014, the 2023 “5K” will be the 10th edition of the race which has become a marquee event on the Stafford Speedway calendar. Past winners of the NAPA SK 5K include a who’s who of drivers including Rowan Pennink, Ryan Preece, Ted Christopher, Ronnie Williams, Chase Dowling, Michael Christopher Jr, and last year’s winner Marcello Rufrano.

“It’s hard to believe that we have been running this event for 10 years,” explained Stafford CEO Mark Arute. “We partnered with NAPA back in 2014 to give the SK Modified® drivers a big event on the calendar and we’ve seen some great battles over the years. We’ve increased the prize money again this year and are looking forward to another great SK 5K.”

The 2023 season has been another highly competitive season for the SK Modifieds® with two-time defending champion Todd Owen holding a slim 2 point lead over “Showtime” Jimmy Blewett. Owen, who has yet to notch a feature win in 2023, continues to show his consistency with 9 top 10 finishes in 9 starts. Just 22 points back of the lead is former SK Light Modified champion Cory DiMatteo, who has 1 win and 5 top 5’s on the season. All 3 drivers have yet to win a NAPA SK 5K in their career.

Stafford Speedway PR