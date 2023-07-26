Coffey and Reaves Find Checkered Flags Under the Tree

Round 9 of the Cookout Summer Shootout revealed who was naughty and who was nice as drivers competed on Christmas in July Night presented by Trackhouse Motorplex.



Hendrick Case (Beginner Bandoleros) and Max Reaves (UNC Charlotte Young Lions) took the checkered flag for the first time this season. Wyatt Coffey (Bandits), Alison Johnson (Bojangles Outlaws), Lee Jordan (Old Armor Beer Co. Masters), George Phillips (VP Racing Fuel Semi-Pro) and Alex McCollum (Boston Reid & Co. Pro) found themselves in victory lane once more, amongst a competitive group of 138 total drivers.



Bandolero Bandits Division

Drivers ages 7-to-11 raced for a checkered flag stashed in Santa’s sack in the Bandolero Bandits division. Wyatt Coffey dialed in his sled to capture his second straight win of the season in a 20-lap A-main feature.



Colt Johnson started on the pole, but it didn’t take long for Carson Cauble and Mason Roberts to get together in the field, causing the first caution of the race to fly with a Cauble spin on Lap 2. After the restart, Coffey put the pressure on Johnson for the next several laps, but Johnson was up to the challenge until Lap 13 when Coffey cut to the inside of Turn One on the quarter-mile and moved to the point.



Coffey pulled away with a four-car-length advantage over Johnson until Roberts hit the wall to bring out the second yellow flag of the race on Lap 18. On the restart, LaQuan McCoy slipped past Johnson for second, while Coffey led the final two circuits for back-to-back victories this summer.



With one week remaining, Coffey can put a Cook Out Summer Shootout Bandolero Bandits Championship on his Christmas wish list going into Week 10.



UNC Charlotte Young Lions Division

For the first time this season, Max Reaves delivered a dominant victory in the UNC Charlotte Young Lions feature. With the speed of Santa’s sleigh, Reaves’ No. 88 Legend Car out-paced Ryan Zima, Keelan Harvick, London McKenzie and Neal Dulin to take the checkered flag.



Reaves began the 25-lap A-main feature on the pole and put the pedal to the metal for the first six laps before the caution flag flew on Lap 7 for Cassidy Keitt, who spun to a stop in Turn 4. Following a double restart, Reaves continued to control the field.



Reaves pulled away for a 10-car length lead before Kai Johnson spun on Lap 17 in Turn 2, bringing the field to a reset. On Lap 18, Reaves quickly pulled ahead to a five-car-length advantage, leaving Bobby Gossett and Zima to battle for second.



With four laps to go, Harvick took third from Gossett with a move to the inside. Reaves claimed victory while Zima finished second and Harvick grabbed his first Charlotte podium finish.



“It was really good and the invert really helped me out,” said Reaves. “I thought I was going to get a bumper a few times, but I got lucky.”



NEXT UP: Championship Night presented by the NASCAR Hall of Fame takes place on Tuesday, August 1, with a plethora of entertainment for fans to put a bow on the Cook Out Summer Shootout season. In addition to feature races across seven divisions that will determine summer supremacy, fans will be treated to appearances by Trackhouse Racing NASCAR Cup Series drivers Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain, school bus racing with Trackhouse Racing team members behind the wheels, a Bandolero and Legends Car driver autograph session and fireworks to complete the 30th Summer Shootout season.



TICKETS: Adult tickets are just $10; kids 12 and under get in FREE. For tickets, schedules and more details about all the happenings at Charlotte Motor Speedway, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway. com/tickets.



KEEP TRACK: Follow all the thrilling Cook Out Summer Shootout action using the hashtag #CookOutSSO. Connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

CMS PR