Honor Wellness Center of Glastonbury Bringing Touch-A-Truck to Stafford Speedway for July 28th Kids Night

As part of Kids Night this Friday night, July 28 at Stafford Motor Speedway, Honor Wellness Center of Glastonbury, CT will be presenting a Touch-A-Truck experience. Honor Wellness expects to have vehicles from nearly 20 different first responder departments on hand for kids to experience and enjoy on an up close and personal level. Honor Wellness will also have information about the services they offer to first responders, military members, and their families along with raffle prizes.

Below is a list of departments who are expected to be at the track on the midway this Friday night.

Traffic Unit - Convincer

EDMC - Crime Van

ESU - Dive Team

K9 Unit - K9 Showcase

Community Trust Liaisons

Recruitment and Selections

CSP Support Dog - Chappy

Southington PD

Bridgeport PD

Manchester PD

Granby FD/EMS

Capital Region Emergency Services Incident Command (CP-12)

Manchester PD MRAD

DEEP K9 and Boat

Bloomfield Fire

State Police Museum

Jurassic World Mobile Veterinary Unit truck

Honor Wellness Center is a non-profit center for first responders, military and their families based in Glastonbury. Honor Wellness serves public first responders and active and veteran military personnel, as well as their families, throughout the state as well as the country; providing client-centered, culturally competent, holistic individual and group treatments. Their support team is built from first responders - both active and retired, as well as family members and friends of - who are all dedicated to helping those who help others in need. For more information about Honor Wellness, please visit them online at honorwellness.org check them out on Facebook or Instagram.

The 7th Annual Dunleavy’s Modifiedz Night and Kids Night is this Friday, July 28. Stafford’s SK Modified®, Late Model, SK Lights, Limited Late Model, Street Stock and Kids Big Wheel race will all be in feature action. Tickets for Dunleavy’s Modifiedz Night including the Touch-a-Truck experience are available now online at StaffordSpeedway.com/tickets and tickets will also be available for purchase at the admission gates. Tickets are priced at $25.00 for adults, kids 14 and under are free.. Reserved seating is priced at $30.00 for all ages and pit passes are $40.00 with a valid 2023 Stafford Competition License and $45.00 without a Stafford license. If you are unable to attend the event, tune into the live stream on FloRacing, the official streaming partner of Stafford Speedway.

For more information, visit staffordspeedway.com, follow Stafford Speedway on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR