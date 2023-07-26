Busy July Wraps up With Ninth Delta Points Race This Saturday

Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union wraps up a thrilling and busy July with the ninth Micro Sprints points race of the season on Saturday. Super 600, Non-Wing, Restricted, and Jr. Sprints will be competing on the dirt track in Stockton at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds.



Race nights in Stockton feature great ticket prices and family-friendly excitement! Tickets are $10 for adults each night, juniors ages 6-12, seniors, and military are $5, while kids 5 & under are FREE! Pit passes are $25. Fans who cannot attend the action in person can view flag-to-flag coverage on The Cushion, the speedway’s Pay-Per-View partner. Pit gates open at noon with the driver’s meeting at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps and qualifying will follow.



Just 26-points separate the top-five drivers in the Super 600 title fight with a $1000 championship up for grabs. Sacramento’s Austin Wood won on July 8 to take control of the championship over Brentwood’s Jeffrey Pahule, Izzak Sharp of Grass Valley earned his second win of the season last Saturday night and ranks third. Bakersfield’s Jett Yantis is 25-points out of the lead in fourth followed by Stockton’s Nikko Panella, the 2022 champion.



In Non-Wing, Pahule earned a highly sought after win on Saturday night but the man on the top of the championship is Madera Ranchos’ Dalton Hill. Hill leads Red Bluff’s Carsen Perkins by 27-points with each driver earning one win this season. Mattix Salmon of Fresno is in third while looking for his first win of the season in Non-Wing. Wood and Pahule make up the balance of the top-five.



Both divisions will race for 30-laps on Saturday night in $500-to-win features.



Bakersfield’s Nathan Ward has maintained possession of the Restricted points lead over 2022 champion Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta. The advantage stands at 34 points. Josiah Vega of Antioch is 70 points behind in third but only 15-points ahead Vito Celli of Stockton. Two-time 2023 winner Hayden Stepps of Oakdale ranks fifth. A 25-lap feature for $300 to win is on tap.



2022 Jr. Sprints champion Briggs Davis of Manteca has used five triumphs to march ahead in the standings by 27 points over Heston Stepps. Maya Mauldin, David Anderson of Clayton, and Samantha Dozier of Vacaville make up the balance of the top-five. A 20-lap feature for $200 to win awaits for Stockton’s youngest drivers.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Pape Kenworth, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Rancho San Miguel Markets, Eagle Grit, Winner’s Bingo, Genova Bakery, Belkorp Ag, Van De Pol Petroleum, Baker Roofing, and RacingJunk for their support!



2023 Delta Speedway Schedule (Subject to Change)



April 8 Opening Day

April 22 Race #2

May 6 Race #3

May 20 Race #4

June 23 & 24 Race #5 & 6

July 4 Speedweek**

July 8 Race #7

July 22 Race #8

July 29 Race #9

August 19 Race #10

September 2 & 3 Race #11 & 12

September 16 Race #13

October 7 Race #14

October 27 & 28 Turkey Bowl XXIV**



**Non-points races

Delta Speedway PR