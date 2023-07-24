High Limit 410 Sprints on Tuesday, Nascar Modified and Sportsman on Saturday at Grandview Speedway

Two race events headline the Grandview Speedway racing schedule this week, starting this Tuesday night with the High Limit 410 Sprint Car series, followed by the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Modified and Sportsman double-header this Saturday evening.

The program on Saturday July 29 will be a two-division program featuring the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm. Qualifying events will be run for both classes leading into the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman feature race.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

The Thunder on the Hill Racing Series will be presenting a special event this Tuesday July 25, when the High Limit 410 Sprint Car Series will be arriving for a stand-alone 410 Sprint only program paying a Thunder on the Hill Series record $23,023 to the winner of the 40-lap feature!

The High Limit Sprint Car Series features top 410 Sprint Car drivers from around the country racing for high dollar purses in special mid-week events. The series is under the leadership of 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson, and co-promoter Brad Sweet who is a four time and the defending World of Outlaws Sprint Series Champion.

Advance tickets for this event are available on TicketHoss, or tickets will be available at the track on race day. Adult general admission tickets (no reserved seating) will be $40, children 6-11 are $20, while ages 5 and under are admitted free. The pit fee will be $45 (no license is required) and sold only on race day at the pit gate. Rain date for this event is Wednesday, July 26.

Advanced ticket holders will be able to enter the grandstands at 4 pm. through the turn one gate, and general admission ticket windows and the main gate will open at 4:30 pm. with racing scheduled to start at 7:30 pm.

Craig Von Dohren continues to lead the T.P. Trailer Modified point standings after a fifth place finish last Saturday night, but his point lead shrunk after second place point man Brett Kressley scored a third place effort to cut into Von Dohren’s lead.

Jeff Strunk stormed from a 20th place starting spot to finish the feature in fourth and continues to sit third in points, while Doug Manmiller picked up a sixth place feature run to maintain fourth in the standings, while Jared Umbenhauer was in contention to win last Saturday night, finishing in second place to winner Mike Gular to remain in the fifth spot in points.

The current top ten in points for the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds are 1. Craig Von Dohren – 3332, 2. Brett Kressley - 3290, 3. Jeff Strunk – 3083, 4. Doug Manmiller – 2772, 5. Jared Umbenhauer – 2562, 6. Ryan Watt – 2456, 7. Tim Buckwalter – 2418, 8. Ryan Grim – 2371, 9. Eddie Strada – 2318, 10. Mike Lisowski – 2317.

The T. P. Truck Equipment Sportsman had a wild affair last Saturday with a three, then two car battle to decide the winner, just like the Modified main event. In the end, point leader Logan Watt added to his lead, picking up his second win of the season after a spirited battle with Joey Vaccaro, who was looking for his first win. Watt became the first driver to win for the second time after ten straight different winners in the division.

Brian Hirthler scored a sixth place effort to remain second in points, while Kyle Smith was the third driver in contention to win, until he had a rear wheel break while challenging for the lead, causing him to flip, ending his night. Smith remains third in points with Cody Manmiller picking up a late race fifth place to move into fourth place in the standings ahead of fifth place Brett Gilmore, who ended the night with a ninth place feature run.

The current top ten in T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman points are 1. Logan Watt – 2990, 2. Brian Hirthler – 2644, 3. Kyle Smith – 2471, 4. Cody Manmiller – 2363, 5. Brett Gilmore – 2350, 6. Addison Meitzler – 2297, 7. Jesse Hirthler – 2130, 8. Logan Bauman – 2079, 9. Adrianna Delliponti – 1970, 10. Ryan Graver – 1966.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Tuesday, July 25 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – High Limit Sprint Car Series - $23,023 to win 410 Sprints – 7:30 pm - RICH MAR FLORIST PRESENTS THE HIGH LIMIT SPRINT CAR SERIES POWERED BY LEVAN MACHINE AND TRUCK EQUIPMENT

Saturday, July 29 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Friday, August 4 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm.

Saturday, August 5 – HALL OF FAME NIGHT – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, August 12 – 53rd annual FORREST ROGERS MEMORIAL – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds 50-laps, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR