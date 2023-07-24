Experience From Last Season Paying Off for Jordaine Penick in the vsp Heat Hornets Division at South Boston Speedway

A year of experience has made a big difference for Jordaine Penick.



The 15-year-old high school student from Drakes Branch, Virginia who competes in the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division at South Boston Speedway has already equaled or surpassed most of her marks from last season when she first started racing.



In her eight starts this season she has logged one Top-5 finish, equaled her number of Top-10 finishes from a year ago with eight, and has recorded her highest career finish (fifth place on June 17).



Penick sits in fifth place in the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division, trailing division point leader Kendall Milam by 28 points with three events remaining in South Boston Speedway’s points season. She started nine races last season and finished eighth in the final division standings as a rookie.



“This season is a whole lot different than last year,” Penick remarked. “Last year I was happy to finish races. This year I wanted to be a lot better. Being in the top five in points means a lot to me.”



Experience counts a lot in racing, and that has shown in Penick’s performance this season.



“The experience I gained last year did me a lot of good,” Penick pointed out. “I learned how to handle the track and where to drive on the track. The year of experience I got last year helped my confidence a lot.”



Another part of the success Penick is having this season is she has new, better car for this season.



“I have a faster car, and I’m more competitive,” Penick pointed out. “I’m a lot faster with this car and the car handles a lot better than the car I had last year. It makes a lot of difference. The car I had last year was a good car to start on.”



Having improved her numbers from a year ago Penick is hoping to add another accomplishment before the season ends.



"Hopefully by the end of the season I can place in the top three,” Penick remarked with a smile. “It would be great to be able to finish on the podium one time before the season ends.”



Penick, who attends Randolph-Henry High School in Charlotte Court House, Virginia, says she would like to move up to compete in a higher division at some point in the future.



“I don’t know when I’ll move up, but I plan to move up,” Penick said. “I’d like to go big one day, but I like where I am now. I like spending time with my family, becoming friends with the other drivers out here, and just having fun. I love racing more than I did last year.”



NASCAR racing returns to South Boston Speedway on Saturday night, August 5 with the Davenport Energy Night Race. Six races are slated for the event with twin 75-lap races for the Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division being the featured races.



A 50-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, twin 15-lap races for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division will round out the night’s racing action.



The Davenport Energy Night Race event schedule has registration and pit gates opening at 2 p.m. Frontstretch spectator gates open at 3:20 p.m. and practice begins at 3:30 p.m. Backstretch spectator and tailgate section gates will open at 5:30 P.M. Qualifying starts at 6 p.m. and the first race will get the green flag at 7 p.m.



Advance adult general admission tickets for the Davenport Energy Night Race are priced at $12 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com or by calling the speedway office at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.



Tickets at the gate on race day will be $15 each. Seniors ages 65 and older, military, healthcare workers, and students (with ID) can purchase tickets for $12 each at the gate on race day.



Fans and competitors can find the latest news and information about the August 5 Davenport Energy Night Race and other information of interest on the speedway’s website and through the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.

SBS PR