Hodnett Cup, Prestigious High Limit Trophy & $23,023 to Go to the Winner of the 40 Lap High Limit 410 Sprint Feature Tuesday Night, July 25 at Grandview Speedway

The Rich Mar Florist High Limit Sprint Car Series powered by Levan Machine and Truck Equipment and presented by HVAC Distributors will invade the Grandview Speedway on Tuesday night, July 25 when the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series takes the spotlight. General admission tickets will go on sale race day at the track at 4:30 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

There is a lot on the line with this event highlighted by the winner’s payoff of $23,023, the richest first place prize ever paid in the thirty-four year history of Thunder on the Hill. In addition to the big payoff, the winner will also earn the beautiful and prestigious High Limit trophy, the big check and the winner’s name will be engraved on the perpetual Hodnett Cup.

Time trials will open the High Limit event on Tuesday night, July 25 with the current one lap track record of 11.243 set on August 23, 2018 by Aaron Reutzel will be up for grabs. Following time trials, the 410 sprints will battle in a series of qualifying events leading up to the 40 lap feature event that will pay $23,023 to the winner, $2,000 for tenth and $1,500 just to start the main event.

Drivers already entered for this event include Kyle Larson, Rico Aberu, Aaron Ruetzel, Anthony Macri, Danny Dietrich, Buddy Kofoid, Cory Eliason, Brent Marks, Justin Peck, Freddie Rahmer, Jake Swanson, Kasey Kahne, Austin Bishop and Devon Borden to name just a few.

Just a reminder, advance tickets are available on-line at tickethoss.com and will be available until 1 PM on race day. General admission tickets will then go on sale at the track at 4:30 PM.

Adult tickets for this event are $40, children 6-11 $20 and children five and under will be admitted for Free. The Pit fee is $45 and a license is not required.

On race night, July 25 gates will open at 4 PM for those spectators who purchased their tickets in advance. Advance ticket holders will enter the grandstand through the Turn 1 Grandstand Gate.

In the event of rain, Wednesday night, July 26 will be the rain date with a 7:30 PM starting time.

2023 NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES

Associate Sponsors Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, Rich Mar Florist, HVAC Distributors, Pioneer Pole Buildings, GT Radiator Repairs

Tuesday, July 25 7:30 PM (rain date: Wednesday, July 26 7:30 PM)

Gates Open 4:30 Advance Tickets Holder may enter at 4 PM

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series presents. . .

The Rich Mar Florists

High Limit Sprint Car Series

powered by Levan Machine and Truck Equipment

presented by HVAC Distributors

410 Sprints 40 laps $23,023 To Win!

Sprint Cars Taking it to the Limit

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Twitter/Instagram: @TOTHRACING

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill

TOTHR PR