Richmond Raceway, The NASCAR Foundation ramp up community giveback efforts as racing returns for action-packed Cook Out 400 Weekend

As NASCAR racing returns to Richmond Raceway July 29-30 for Cook Out 400 Weekend, the track and the sport will use its collective horsepower to make a difference within the Greater Richmond community. Race week events include:

Wednesday, July 26 – Track Laps for Charity presented by Worldwide Express: From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., motorists can drive their personal vehicles five laps around the ¾-mile d-shaped oval for just a $20 donation. All proceeds will benefit Richmond Raceway Cares and UMFS: Virginia Foster. To register, visit https://www.richmondraceway. com/events/tracklaps/

Thursday, July 27 – Building Bikes for the Greater Richmond YMCA: From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., Toyota Racing in conjunction with Richmond Area Toyota Dealer employees and The NASCAR Foundation will build bikes at Richmond Raceway that will be delivered to kids from the Greater Richmond YMCA.

Thursday, July 27 – WWEX Racing Delivers Smiles at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU: WWEX Racing, an initiative of the WWEX group of brands including Worldwide Express, will celebrate its longstanding relationship with Children's Hospital of Richmond from 10 a.m.-noon. Drivers Bayley Currey and Carson Hocevar will visit with patients and families and pass out racing-themed goodies. The NASCAR Foundation will also distribute dozens of NASCAR-themed Speedy Bears as part of NASCAR’s efforts to give back to local communities through the “That You, Fans” campaign.

Friday, July 28 – The NASCAR Foundation’s Speediatrics Fun Day Festival powered by Kaulig Giving: More than 130 kids from the Greater YMCA of Richmond will visit the NASCAR Experience in the Richmond Raceway midway from 10:00 a.m. – noon. Corey Heim, driver of the No. 11 Toyota Tundra in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, will sign autographs and participate in NASCAR-themed activities. The children will then be surprised by the bikes built for them by employees of Richmond Area Toyota Dealers. Toyota Racing will also provide tickets for the Cook Out 400 to each child and a parent.

Friday, July 28 – Coca-Cola & NASCAR Cup Series star Ryan Blaney donating backpacks: The Coca-Cola Company will be doing a backpack donation and check presentation at the Chickahominy YMCA from 9:45 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. In attendance will be Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran, Virginia State Senator Lamont Bagby, and Ryan Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang GT.

“It would be impossible for Richmond Raceway to showcase the world’s greatest drivers and our other great events if it weren’t for the support of our outstanding community,” said Waran. “We owe it to the children and families of this community to use our powerful platform to make it a better place for all.”

All of these charitable events lead into the Cook Out 400 Weekend taking place Saturday, July 29th, and Sunday, July 30th. The green flag drops for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 at 7:30 p.m on Saturday, July 29. Then, the action continues at 3 p.m. Sunday as the NASCAR Cup Series returns for the Cook Out 400 as drivers compete for a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

