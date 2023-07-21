Tyler Chapman Wins Monaco Ford 30 SK Light SRX Feature Event at Stafford Motor Speedway

Stafford Speedway hosted a 30-lap non-points event sponsored by Monaco Ford as part of the Superstar Racing Experience event held on Thursday, July 20th. Tyler Chapman scored his third win of the 2023 after holding off numerous challenges from Tyler Barry over the final 7 laps of the race.

The Monaco Ford 30-lap SK Light feature took the green with William Lambros taking the lead from polesitter Stephen Kalogiannis in the first corner but by the time the cars reached turns 3+4, Tyler Barry powered his way past Lambros to take the lead. Ron Midford, Jr. pulled alongside Lambros in a duel for second with Midford taking second on lap-3. As the cars raced through turns 3+4 on lap-4, Midford made a move to the inside of Barry for the lead but he spun to bring the caution flag out with 3 laps complete.

Barry took the lead back under green with Nick Anglace taking second from Lambros on lap-5. Tyler Chapman was right behind Anglace in the outside lane and he moved into third on lap-6. George Bessette, Jr. was fifth in line behind Lambros as Tyler Chapman took second from Anglace on lap-8. Bessette and Lambros were still fighting for fourth place with Alexander Pearl looking to get past them both. Pearl took fifth from Bessette on lap-10 just before the caution flew for spins in turn 2 by Ron Midford, Jr., Hailey Desaulniers, Brandon Michael, and Paul Arcari.

Tyler Chapman took the lead from Barry on the restart and Barry then spun coming out of turn 2 on lap-11 to bring the caution back out with 11 laps complete.

Tyler Chapman took the lead on the next restart with Lambros moving into second. Pearl took third but he went by Lambros on lap-13 to move into second. Anglace was fourth in line with Bessette fifth and Jason Chapman sixth. With 10 laps to go, it was still Tyler Chapman in the lead followed by Pearl, Lambros, Bessette, Anglace, Jason Chapman, David Webb, Meghan Fuller, Nickolas Hovey, and Tyler Alkas.

Tyler Chapman has built up a comfortable lead but Pearl was slowly reeling him back in and with 7 laps to go, Pearl was right behind Chapman almost touching bumpers. Pearl was looking high and low for a way to get by but Chapman was up to the task and was able to maintain the lead. Pearl stalked Chapman right on his back bumper for the final 7 laps of the race, and the two cars nearly touched going into turn 1 on the final lap. Pearl was unable to make a run at Chapman as Chapman took down his third win of the 2023 season in the Monaco Ford 30 non-points feature event. Bessette finished third with Anglace and Lambros rounding out the top-5.

For more information contact the Stafford Motor Speedway track office at (860) 684-2783, or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

Stafford Speedway PR