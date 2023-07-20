International Stars Added to Verizon 200 Entry List

Shane Van Gisbergen, who stunned the racing world by winning his first NASCAR Cup Series start earlier this month, will try to go 2-for-2 by competing in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard on Sunday, Aug. 13 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Trackhouse Racing announced Wednesday evening, July 19 that it would field the No. 91 Chevrolet for New Zealand native Van Gisbergen, who won the inaugural Cup Series street race July 2 on the streets of Chicago for the team.

Three-time Australian V8 Supercars champion Van Gisbergen made his NASCAR debut with Trackhouse as part of the team’s Project91 program, which seeks to put top global motorsports’ talent into competitive equipment at NASCAR’s top level.

Van Gisbergen, 34, became the first driver since Johnny Rutherford in 1963 to win his Cup Series debut.

The addition of Van Gisbergen to the race on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course enhances the international flavor of the event. Other international stars competing in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard include 2009 Formula One World Champion Jenson Button of Great Britain, making his first competitive start at IMS since the 2007 United States Grand Prix; former F1 driver and current sports car star Kamui Kobayashi of Japan; and V8 Supercars star Brodie Kostecki of Australia.

IMS PR