Limited Tickets Remain for Sunday's HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway

A limited number of 200 Level grandstand seats, beginning as low as $80, are the only option remaining for attending Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.

The interest has been brisk for NASCAR’s lone visit to the “Tricky Triangle” that features all three National Series (Cup, Xfinity, CRAFTSMAN Truck) and the ARCA Menards Series. Pocono Raceway has sold out the available seating in the 100 and 300 levels of the main grandstand along with all premium seating that includes suites, Terrace Club and Club Pocono.

The remaining option is limited but provides a great view in the 200 Level of the main grandstand. Pricing ranges from $80 to $100.

The gates, Fan Fair and paddock open to the public at 8 a.m. for the HighPoint.com 400, which begins at 2:30 p.m. ET.

For those still interested in camping for the race weekend, all infield camping has sold out but there are limited spots remaining in the GEICO Grandstand Camping area, which is located outside of Turn 3. The cost is $250 and all campers in this area do require a grandstand ticket as well.

Multiple seating options, including premium, are available for Friday and Saturday. Friday’s on-track activity includes practice and qualifying for the Xfinity Series, CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series along with the Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150 AMS race at 6 p.m.

Saturday’s packed schedule includes Cup Series practice and qualifying (2:35 & 3:20 p.m.), Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 Xfinity Series race (5:30 p.m.) and CRC Brakleen 150 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race (Noon).

Pocono Raceway PR