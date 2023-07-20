Frankie Muniz and Rette Jones Racing Set to Embrace Pocono Raceway Battle

For the ninth time in his young ARCA career, Muniz is set to embrace a new venue and although Pocono Raceway has often been dubbed the “Tricky Triangle” – the former Malcolm in the Middle television actor is leaning on his Rette Jones Racing team to master the 2.5-mile triangle.

“I’m embracing the return to a bigger track on the ARCA Menards Series schedule,” said Muniz. “Honestly, I feel very confident about racing at Pocono Raceway. I’ve been told it’s a mixture of different types of race tracks all molded together.

“I’ve been told and experienced on the simulator where parts of the track drive like a road course, some characteristics of a short track and then some qualities of a superspeedway.

“That is a lot to digest as a rookie driver, but I’m confident that with the support of my Rette Jones Racing team, I’ll be able to quickly adapt and contend for our strongest finish of the season.”

Despite Pocono being the second largest track on the circuit, Friday’s Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150 is a short 60-lap sprint.

“To prepare myself for Pocono, I watched some prior races and realized that the field can get pretty spread out. With the race being only 60 laps, you really can’t afford to get behind. I need to be on top of my game from lap one and keep ourselves in the hunt.

“When the opportunity arises near the end of the race, we need to make sure we are ready to capitalize and deliver another strong performance this season.”

For the 10th race of the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season, Muniz and Rette Jones Racing welcome Pond Lehocky as the primary partner of their No. 30 Ford Mustang.

Pond Lehocky Giordano is the largest workers’ compensation and Social Security disability law firm in Pennsylvania.

“I cannot begin to thank Pond Lehocky for stepping up to the plate and supporting our race this weekend at Pocono,” sounded Muniz. “It’s always great to welcome a new partner to the ARCA Menards Series, as well as to our Rette Jones Racing team.

“I think the car looks great and I’m hoping to deliver for a local partner on Friday afternoon.”