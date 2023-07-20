Start Times Moved Up For Sunday Funday Race At Lincoln Speedway

Lincoln Speedway is back in action this coming Sunday, July 23 and early start times have been announced for the Sunday Funday event. Pit gates will now open at 3:00 with grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps at 5:00, and racing will take the green at 6:00 PM. Free checkered flags will be handed out to the first 200 kids through the main gate and six divisions of action will be on track. Free face painting will be set up behind the main stands.

When it comes to the on-track action, Braden Johnson, of Taylorville, IL, leads the DIRTcar Pro Late Models into action, holding just an eight-point lead over Blaise Baker, of Clinton, IL. Neither have claimed a feature win but top five consistency has been the key. Ryan Miller, Brandon Sweitzer, and Jose Parga complete the top five in standings.

Many-time champion, Brian Lynn, of Mason City, IL, is back to his old ways this year, running strong and leading the DIRTcar Modified standings. Allen Weisser has won three of the four features he’s competed in and is second in points, while Brandon Roberts, Austin Lynn, and Mike Brooks round out the top five.

The MARA Midgets presented by AgVenture/Wehmeyer Seed have had a great first season at the track with nearly 20 cars at every event. Mark McMahill leads the standings by 36 over Daltyn England, both former champions in the track’s DII Midget class. Patrick Bruns, another former champion, is third in points, while Jace Sparks and Adam Taylor complete the top five.

Lewistown, IL’s Rick DeFord is atop the track’s Hornet division points, leading by twelve over Billy Mason. Bridget Fulton, Kenny Butterfield, and Jimmy Dutlinger round out the top five in points.

Rounding out Sunday’s action will be the DIRTcar Sportsman and Street Stock divisions. The Sportsman will be racing for just the third time this season at the track, with Tommy Duncan and Landen Miller claiming the two feature wins. The Street Stocks will also be making their third appearance of the year with Zane Reitz claiming both victories so far this season.

Grandstand admission to the event is $15, while kids 11 and under are free. With the early start times, pit gates will open at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps start at 5:00, with racing at 6:00 PM.

Lincoln Speedway PR