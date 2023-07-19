Round Eight of the Delta Speedway Championship Races This Saturday

The eighth points race of the exciting Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union season hits the dirt on Saturday night in Stockton. A dynamic championship battle continues its summer stretch as drivers in Super 600, Non-Wing, Restricted, and Jr. Sprints race for the $1000-to-win tiles on the 1/7th mile dirt track.



Race nights in Stockton feature great ticket prices and family-friendly excitement! Tickets are $10 for adults each night, juniors ages 6-12, seniors, and military are $5, while kids 5 & under are FREE! Pit passes are $25. Fans who cannot attend the action in person can view flag-to-flag coverage on The Cushion, the speedway’s Pay-Per-View partner. Pit gates open at noon with the driver’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. this weekend due to higher-than-average forecasted temperatures. Hot laps and qualifying will follow.



Sacramento’s Austin Wood picked up a key sweep of both the Super 600 and Non-Wing features on July 8, seizing the winged Super 600 points lead as a result. Wood leads Brentwood’s Jeffrey Pahule by ten markers in the championship fight. 2022 champion Nikko Panella of Stockton is just 13-points out of the lead in third followed by Bakersfield’s Jett Yantis and Izaak Sharp of Grass Valley. A 30-lap feature for $500 to win is on deck.



Madera Ranchos’ Dalton Hill has preserved the Non-Wing points lead with just a single win to his credit this year. Fresno’s Mattix Salmon sits in second while Wood has marched to third in the order. Red Bluff’s Carsen Perkins has slipped to fourth followed by Pahule. The wingless warriors of Delta also race in 30-lap main events for $500-to-win.



Bakersfield’s Nathan Ward tops the Restricted battle with the 11-year-old leading 13-year-old defending champion Lucas Mauldin by 20-points. Josiah Vega of Antioch is 51-points out of the lead in third. Hayden Stepps of Oakdale has been on the move in the standings following a win on July 8, moving up to fourth and 72-points behind. Vito Celli of Stockton rounds out the top-five. Restricted competes in a 25-lap main event for $300 to win on Saturday.



Briggs Davis of Manteca earned a lucrative $1000 win in the Jr. Sprints Firecracker 25 during round 7, extending his championship points lead as he tries to defend his 2022 title. Davis is followed by Heston Stepps of Oakdale, Maya Mauldin of Rancho Murieta, Haven Sherman of Citrus Heights, and Alex Ranuio of Stockton in the points. Delta Speewday’s youngest competitors will race in dual heat races and a 20-lap, $200 to win main event.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Pape Kenworth, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Rancho San Miguel Markets, Eagle Grit, Winner’s Bingo, Genova Bakery, Belkorp Ag, Van De Pol Petroleum, Baker Roofing, and RacingJunk for their support!



2023 Delta Speedway Schedule (Subject to Change)



April 8 Opening Day

April 22 Race #2

May 6 Race #3

May 20 Race #4

June 23 & 24 Race #5 & 6

July 4 Speedweek**

July 8 Race #7

July 22 Race #8

July 29 Race #9

August 19 Race #10

September 2 & 3 Race #11 & 12

September 16 Race #13

October 7 Race #14

October 27 & 28 Turkey Bowl XXIV**



**Non-points races

Delta Speedway PR