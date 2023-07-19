Mahoning Valley Speedway 602 Modifieds have a shot at $1500-to-win

The 602 Crate Modified feature winner will have a shot at a $1500 payday this Saturday evening, July 22 at Mahoning Valley Speedway. Race time is 6:00 pm.

Thanks to the efforts of Baer Welding of New Tripoli and owner Nick Baer – driver of the No. 41 602 Crate Modified – additional money is being offered making first place worth $1500 providing 15 or more cars are on hand for the 25-lap feature.

The 602 Crate Modifieds will headline the night of action at the paved ¼-mile paved oval. Brody George comes into the night as the class point leader on the strength of five straight top-10s including back-to-back runner ups in the past two races.

Also in the night’s line-up will be Late Models, Street Stocks, Dirt Mods, Pro 4s, Harry’s U-Pull-It Hobby Stocks and the Futures.

In the Late Models there is a very tight point battle waging with two-time and defending champion Nick Ross holding a one point advantage over Brian Romig Jr., who is fresh off his career first win. And a few markers behind them is Mark Hudson.

Jillian Snyder comes into the night as the Street Stock division point leader where she has been since week four. Snyder is also the most recent winner, picking up a big 50-lap victory in the Mike

Krempasky Street Stock Memorial. To date there have been nine different winners in as many races.

With a class leading eight top-5s and nine top-10s Cody Boehm comes into the night as the Harry’s U-Pull-It Hobby Stocks standings leader although the competition remains tight as only points runner-up Travis Solomon is the only driver to double up in the win column this season.

With five straight wins this year coupled with the final three of 2022, Cody Kohler is looking to best an all-time track record of consecutive wins this Saturday not only with the Pro 4s but overall as well. He is presently tied with Rich Mutarelli for most feature wins in a row at eight.

The Pro 4s were not originally on the card for this week but have been added as a courtesy to them after losing a few dates earlier in the season.

The Futures are going to be doing double duty this week as not only will there be the regular scheduled event but the make-up feature from July 15 will also be run. Michael Klotz leads the points over Adam Steigerwalt by just 15.

The Dirt Mods will be back in action this week too. Jeff Parker has reeled off the last three wins plus a second place and with that comes into the night atop the standings.

Saturday night is also Kids Night-3 with lots of special activities for the younger set.

In other related news the July 15 Street Stock make-up feature will be run on July 29. The Harry’s U-Pull-It Hobby Stocks will run their make-up feature from last week on August 12.

The 75-lap Paul Koehler Sr., Modified Tribute will be made-up at a future date and time that will be best suited for all.

Pit gates open at 11:30 am. Early paid practice will take place from noon am to 4:00 pm. Warm-ups begin at 4:00 pm and racing gets the green flag at 6:00 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $15. Pits are $40.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR