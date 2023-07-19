Martinsville Speedway and the YMCA Team Up to Host Holiday Run Festival to Support 29th Annual Toy Drive

Martinsville Speedway has partnered with the YMCA to host a Holiday Run Festival on Saturday, Dec. 2, the same day as the annual Christmas Toy Drive, the track announced today.

The Holiday Run Festival will feature the Southside 10K and the Youth in Motion 5K, with 100% of each entry fee going directly towards the toy drive’s fundraising efforts, benefiting both the Martinsville-Henry County YMCA and Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County. This will be the 29th year Martinsville Speedway has hosted the toy drive giving fans the opportunity to drive around the historic half-mile by donating to the cause.

“The Annual Christmas Toy Drive is one of our favorite events here at Martinsville Speedway, bringing the community together to support those in need during the holiday season,” said Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway President. “We’re thankful for our partners at YMCA for helping us expand those efforts by introducing the first ever Holiday Run Festival.”

Those in the greater Martinsville region can start their morning with the Youth in Motion 5K, beginning at 9 a.m., or the Southside 10K, beginning at 10 a.m., then trade their running shoes for tires during the track laps event at the speedway from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Community members can donate an unwrapped toy or $25 for the opportunity to drive laps around the iconic Virginia track in their personal vehicles.

For laps around the track, drivers must sign waivers and be 18 years of age or older with a valid state-issued driver’s license. All participants must adhere to Virginia state laws regarding the usage of seat belts and child safety restraints.

"The team at Miles in Martinsville is very excited to partner with Martinsville Speedway to present the 2023 Holiday Run Festival,” said Joe Philpott, an official of Miles of Martinsville. “We have historically run a December 5K for the benefit of our local Youth in Motion program. The program is designed to develop fitness and self-esteem in young people through the use of mentors and running. This partnership will allow us to add a 10K competition and create a true festival atmosphere. We think that the opportunity to run at the Speedway will be attractive and exciting to runners of all ages."

The donated toys and monetary donations will be distributed to area children through Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County, which is a faith-based, first-stop center for resources for families in crisis. The organization supports those in the community who need support to keep a roof over their heads, homes warm and lighted, and food on the table with short-term assistance and long-term solutions. To learn more about the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County, visit gracenetworkmhc.org.

Martinsville Speedway will also host the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale on Thursday, Oct. 26, and penultimate races of the Xfinity Series in the Dead On Tools 250 on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 p.m. and the Cup Series in the Xfinity 500 on Sunday, Oct. 29, at 2:00 p.m. In an intense short track battle that can only happen at Martinsville, the races will set the field for the respective series for the NASCAR Championships the following week at Phoenix Raceway.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race, will also return for an evening of intense competition on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets to the NASCAR Playoff weekend and the Valley Start Credit Union 300 are available for purchase via phone at 877-RACE-TIX or online at martinsvillespeedway.com.

Stay connected to Martinsville Speedway on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and the NASCAR Tracks App.

Martinsville Speedway PR