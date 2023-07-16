Mahoning Valley Speedway loses feature to rains

Mahoning Valley Speedway made a valid attempt to present the Paul Koehler Sr., Modified Hall of Fame Tribute and was rolling along nicely until just after intermission when a rain and lightning storm swept over the area and put an abrupt end to the rest of the evening.

All heats had been completed.

The only main event able to get in was the Pro 4 feature and in what has become commonplace Cody Kohler picked up his fifth straight win of the season and extended his division win streak to eight in a row dating back to last season.

And not only did he extend the wins in a row streak but also pushed his all-time class record to 47.

Back in action after a hiatus was past division champion Bobby Kibler Sr., who tailed Kohler to the checkers with Colton Breiner next in line.

All remaining features will be added into the upcoming dates as appropriately as possible.

MVS PR