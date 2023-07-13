HighPoint Named Entitlement Sponsor for Upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono

Pocono Raceway will celebrate its 50th anniversary of NASCAR racing at “The Tricky Triangle” with Global Technology Infrastructure Solutions Provider HighPoint serving as the entitlement sponsor for its Cup Series race on Sunday, July 23.

The HighPoint.com 400 race entitlement will further expand the company’s partnership within NASCAR at one of motorsports’ most unique venues. HighPoint currently serves as the official IT Partner for Stewart-Haas Racing as well as an anchor partner on the No. 14 Ford entry of SHR driver Chase Briscoe.

Founded in 1996, HighPoint is a global provider of Technology Infrastructure and Professional and Managed Services. At its core, HighPoint is a company focused on serving others and that starts with their people. The company helps organizations across every sector maximize their investment in Information Technology and look to partner with others who share their values of honesty, integrity and trust. High Point provides solutions spanning Data Center, Cloud, Network Infrastructure, Wireless, Security and Collaboration.

High Point’s global headquarters are located in Sparta, NJ, which is less than 65 miles from Pocono Raceway, with a significant footprint in Charlotte, N.C., London and Amsterdam.

“This is a natural evolution of our relationship with Pocono Raceway and it was only a matter of time before we took things to the next level,” said Mike Mendiburu, CEO of HighPoint. “It is truly an honor to support such a great event with our tri-state area neighbors and fans as well as our highly-valued clients, partners and team members. For us, foundational to partnership is aligning with people and organizations that prioritize similar core values as HighPoint and the good folks at Pocono Raceway certainly set a high bar in that regard.”

The HighPoint.com 400 will serve as the centerpiece of the July 21-23 race weekend that also includes the NASCAR Xfinity Series, CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. The HighPoint.com 400, a 160-lap, 400-mile race, will be broadcast nationally on the USA Network as well as MRN and SiriusXM Radio beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.

“Pocono Raceway is excited to welcome HighPoint into our family of partners and fans,” Pocono Raceway President Ben May said. “Our cultures and legacy as family businesses align nicely. Pocono Raceway is honored that HighPoint has identified us as their ‘home track’ and to be their first integration on the venue side of this business. It all feels right.

“It’s nice when you can partner with global powerhouses who are only 26 laps around the ‘Tricky Triangle’ away from you; it says a lot about the importance and influence of the Northeast market and fanbase.”

The HighPoint.com 400 weekend action opens with the ARCA Menards Series Race on Friday, July 21 (6 p.m.), with the following day playing host to the NASCAR doubleheader of the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 (12 p.m.) and Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 (5:30 p.m.). Saturday’s schedule also will include Cup practice (2:35 p.m.) and qualifying (3:20 p.m.) for the HighPoint.com 400.

The weekend culminates with the HighPoint.com 400, the 21st race of the 36-event NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

Tickets remain for the HighPoint.com 400 NASCAR race weekend with a number of options available HERE. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

Pocono Raceway PR