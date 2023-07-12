William Ashley is the official trophy provider of the Honda Indy Toronto

William Ashley is back as an official partner and the trophy provider of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race this Sunday at Exhibition Place, headlining the 35th edition of the Honda Indy Toronto weekend, set for July 14-16.

The 2023 versions of the crystal trophies will be revealed tomorrow (July 13) at 10:30 a.m. ET inside William Ashley’s downtown Toronto flagship located at 131 Bloor St. West with help from six-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion driver Scott Dixon. Dixon won last year’s Honda Indy Toronto adding to previous wins in 2018 and 2013 (twice).

The celebrated retailer for Tableware, Home Décor and Kitchenware has provided the spectacular William Ashley Waterford trophies to the Honda Indy Toronto winner at every race since 2011. These custom-made masterpieces are crafted by Waterford and hand blown at their factory in Waterford, Ireland. The first-place trophy takes an artisan 48 hours to make and is etched by hand with a remarkable rendering of the Toronto skyline.

Dixon took control of the 2022 edition of the race after passing pole-sitter Colton Herta on Lap 18. The veteran pilot led 40 of the 85 laps, including the final 25 laps, en route to his 52nd career win, tying him with fellow legend Mario Andretti for No. 2 on the all-time INDYCAR SERIES wins list. Dixon will look to repeat his success from last year and win his fifth Honda Indy Toronto in the No. 9 PNC Bank Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR).

"It’s been a pretty fun track for us in the past. We've definitely had some great results as a team and obviously going back to where we won last year. I love the crowd here and wish we had more Canadian races,” said Dixon. “The one goal is to try to win it and to try and keep this championship headed in the right direction. All of CGR is looking really strong right now and Honda, as well. We'll keep working, keep our heads down and we'll see what it brings."

Media members are invited to attend the event at the William Ashley store at 131 Boor St. West. The trophy will be revealed, and then both Jeff Atkinson, Honda Indy Toronto president, and Scott Dixon will be available for interviews.

Your Ontario Honda Dealers Present Honda Fan Friday returns this year for the 12th time at the Honda Indy Toronto, offering complimentary general admission on Friday, July 14, with a voluntary contribution to Make-A-Wish® Canada. Make-A-Wish fundraising activities have been an integral part of Toronto’s marquee racing event for more than a decade. To date, a cumulative total of $905,000 has been raised and each dollar will go toward granting wishes for children living with critical illnesses.

General Admission tickets for the weekend are still available with 2-Day Weekend General Admission tickets priced at $75. Single Day General Admission is $50 for Saturday and $60 for Sunday. Children 12 and under are admitted free (general admission) with a ticketed adult providing an exceptional family value.

