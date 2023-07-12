Ally Raising the Woof on Pocono Raceway's Bark Park

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has signed a multi-year agreement as the entitlement sponsor of the Ally Bark Park at Pocono Raceway. The Ally Bark Park, the first permanent dog park located inside a NASCAR racetrack, will be bustling with activity during the July 21-23 Pocono 400 NASCAR race weekend. The park’s 7,000-square-foot layout features an array of climbing and jumping obstacles for dogs of all sizes.

Together, Ally, the Official Consumer Bank of NASCAR and NASCAR-owned tracks, and Alex Bowman, driver of the Ally No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, are dedicated to improving animal welfare through their support of Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of cats and dogs in shelters by 2025. As an extension of this support, the Ally Bark Park will provide a fun and safe area for pups to play during races at Pocono Raceway. Since their collaboration in 2021, Ally and Bowman have donated more than $400,000 to Best Friends.

“Pocono is thrilled to welcome Ally to our pack,” Pocono Raceway President Ben May said. “The Ally Bark Park has been a huge hit with our fans, especially the four-leggers. Fans being able to connect with a brand like Ally and a driver like Alex through their shared love of dogs is really something special. That kind of stuff doesn’t just happen every day.”

Bowman will take part in a meet-and-greet with fans and their dogs from 11:30-11:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 23, prior to the start of the Pocono 400 NASCAR Cup Series race. This will be a free event for a select number of fans with Pocono Raceway providing wristbands on a first-come, first-serve basis. Ally Pup Crew bandanas, Alex Bowman Racing dirt car dog toys, collars, leashes and more will be distributed to fans and their four-legged friends at the event.

“When I first joined the No. 48 team, Ally asked me what causes are important to me and what my interests are,” Bowman said. “Helping rescue animals is something that hits close to home since I have one myself with Roscoe. It’s really cool to see Ally go all in on the dog park at Pocono Raceway, and I’m excited to be able to visit with my fans and their pets when we head there this year.”

Ally and Bowman are also planning to give back to the community when they arrive for the Pocono 400. They will visit the Lehigh Valley Humane Society in Allentown on Friday, July 21, to donate items and spend time with the animals and volunteers at the shelter.

The Pocono 400 race weekend will feature four races in three days, including all three of NASCAR’s National Series. The weekend begins Friday, July 21, with an ARCA Menards Series race (6 p.m.) followed by a doubleheader Saturday, July 22, featuring the NXS Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 (5:30 p.m.), and NCTS CRC Brakleen 150 (Noon). The weekend culminates with the Pocono 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, July 23 (2:30 p.m.).

The Ally Bark Park, located in the infield on the right-hand side after coming through the Turn 2 tunnel, will be open Thursday through Sunday (8 a.m.–6 p.m.), and is available to all camping guests and their four-legged friends free of charge.

Tickets for the Pocono 400 NASCAR race weekend are on sale and various options are available HERE. For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

Pocono Raceway PR