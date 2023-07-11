July NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway becomes Cook Out 400

Today, Richmond Raceway announced Cook Out, one of the fastest growing family-owned restaurant chains in the nation, will be the entitlement partner for the NASCAR Cup Series Race on Sunday, July 30th.

"Nothing encapsulates summer fun quite like Cook Out," said Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran. "For over 32 years, Cook Out has been synonymous with serving quality food across the south, and we're excited to bring them on for our summer NASCAR weekend.”

Since opening its doors for the first time in Greensboro, N.C. in 1989, Cook Out has been known for its fresh burgers, barbecue, hot dogs, shakes and Coca-Cola as part of the “best combos in town.” The restaurant chain has since grown to 323 locations across 10 states, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Cook Out continues to increase its presence throughout NASCAR as the brand will be the returning entitlement sponsor and Official Quick Service Restaurant at Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500 in the fall. It is also a proud sponsor of the NASCAR Youth Series.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in NASCAR with the Cook Out 400,” said Jeremy Reaves, CEO of Cook Out. “We’ve had the privilege of partnering with NASCAR for several years, and we’re looking forward to expanding that partnership into Richmond later this month.”

The Cook Out 400 Weekend features two great days of racing Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30. The action begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ Worldwide Express 250. Then at 3 p.m. Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series returns for the Cook Out 400 as drivers compete for a spot in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

To learn more about Cook Out and find the nearest location, visit cookout.com.

NASCAR PR