NASCAR Modified and Mass Sprint Double Header With Kid’s Money Scramble This Saturday at Grandview Speedway, High Limit 410 Sprints Arrive July 25

The busy summer schedule continues at Grandview Speedway, with another two-day race weekend this Friday and Saturday night.

Grandview Speedway will be presenting another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program on Saturday featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the only appearance of the season by the MASS Sprint Cars starting at 7:30 pm.

The MASS Sprints will be making their first appearance at Grandview Speedway since the 2019 racing season, and in a rare schedule move, the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman have the night off, and will return on July 22.

The show this Saturday, July 15 will include qualifying events for both classes leading into the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and 25-lap feature for the Mid-Atlantic Series Sprint Cars.

Saturday’s program will also be a special night for the younger fans, as there will be a kid’s money scramble. The kids will be divided into three age groups and sent scrambling to pick up as many scattered coins as they can in a certain amount of time!

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm., Sprint Car heat in motors at 6 pm. ,warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

The weekend action actually begins on Friday, July 14 as another Outlaw Racing Series Enduro/Vintage double program will be presented along with the addition of the Slingshots. On Friday, grandstand admission for adults is $10, children ages 12 and under are free, while pit admission is $30. Pit gates open at 2 pm. while grandstand gates open at 5:30 pm. and racing starts at 7 pm.

This Friday’s event was rescheduled from last week on July 7 when the entire area around the Speedway lost power following thunderstorms that rolled through the area during the late afternoon hours. Outlaw Racing Series and track officials were set to run following the rain, but could not run the program without power, setting up the rescheduling of the race event for this Friday, July 14.

Craig Von Dohren continues to lead the T.P. Trailer Modified point standings following a fourth place finish in last Saturday’s feature event, while Brett Kressley sits second in points following a sixth place outing. Jeff Strunk maintained his third spot in the standings following a fifth place feature run, while Tim Buckwalter remains in fourth spot despite missing a top ten feature finish.

Doug Manmiller moved back into fifth spot in points following a solid second place feature run behind feature winner Jared Umbenhauer, who captured his first victory of the year to become the eighth different driver to win this season.

The current top ten in points for the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds are 1. Craig Von Dohren – 2765, 2. Brett Kressley - 2712, 3. Jeff Strunk – 2559, 4. Tim Buckwalter – 2262, 5. Doug Manmiller – 2254, 6. Ryan Watt – 2199, 7. Jared Umbenhauer – 1999, 8. Eddie Strada – 1993, 9. Mike Lisowski – 1961, 10, Ryan Grim – 1930.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman had a successful and competitive night running the 53rd annual Firecracker 40 Championship race, with Addison Meitzler scoring the popular victory.

Logan Watt scored a hard earned seventh place feature run after qualifying through a consolation to maintain the point lead, while Brian Hirthler sits second in points following a sixth place feature run. Kyle Smith remains third in points following a solid fourth place feature finish, while Brett Gilmore has moved up to fourth in points following another fifth place feature finish.

Cody Manmiller sits fifth in points after a ninth place feature finish. Hirthler (17th), Gilmore (18th), and Manmiller (19th) place starting positions all had their work cut out for them in the championship race, and made the top ten in the feature finish to maintain their top five spots in the point standings.

The current top ten in T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman points are 1. Logan Watt – 2680, 2. Brian Hirthler – 2387, 3. Kyle Smith – 2371, 4. Brett Gilmore – 2122, Cody Manmiller – 2096, 6. Addison Meitzler – 2027, 7. Jesse Hirthler – 1963, 8. Ryan Graver – 1916, 9. Logan Bauman – 1791, 10. Adrianna Delliponti – 1734.

Saturday July 22 will be a three-division program featuring the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman joined by the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars starting at 7:30 pm.

The highlight of the night will be the roll back of the grandstand admission to 1990’s pricing, as fans will pay just $10 for a complete night of NASCAR Modified and Sportsman competition.

Fans are encouraged to wear 1990’s era t-shirts to the track to enjoy a fun night, a trip down memory lane, as well as a complete night of exciting current day NASCAR racing action.

Saturday night will also feature the fourth Trivia night of the season, where fans can win prizes after answering questions about Grandview Speedway racing. The first three have turned out to be very popular so far this season!

Speedway management is inviting any 1990’s era drivers to attend on July 22 and participate in an autograph session. If interested, please contact Tina Rogers at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Thunder on the Hill Racing Series will be presenting a special event on Tuesday July 25, when the High Limit 410 Sprint Car Series, which was created by and is run by NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet, will be arriving for a stand-alone 410 Sprint only program paying $23, 023 to the winner!

Advance tickets for this event are available on TicketHoss, or at the track on race day. Adult general admission tickets (no reserved seating) will be $40, children 6-11 are $20, while ages 5 and under are admitted free. The pit fee will be $45 and sold only on race day at the pit gate. Rain date for this event is Wednesday, July 26.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, July 14 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Slingshots – 7 pm

Saturday, July 15 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, Mid-Atlantic Series Sprint Cars – 7:30 pm - KIDS MONEY SCRAMBLE

Saturday, July 22 – BACK TO THE 90’S NIGHT - $10 GRANDSTAND ADMISSION - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm. - TRIVIA NIGHT - T.P. TRAILERS & TRUCK EQUIPMENT NIGHT

Tuesday, July 25 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – High Limit Sprint Car Series - $23,023 to win 410 Sprints – 7:30 pm - RICH MAR FLORIST PRESENTS THE HIGH LIMIT SPRINT CAR SERIES POWERED BY LEVAN MACHINE AND TRUCK EQUIPMENT

Grandview Speedway PR