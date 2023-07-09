Spectacular Night of Grandview Racing Sees Addison Meitzler Score Sportsman Firecracker 40 Win, Jared Umbenhauer Outduels Ray Swinehart for Modified Victory

Charging forward from his seventh row starting position, Addison Meitzler of Kempton, Pa. scored a huge win worth $3250 in the 53rd annual Firecracker 40 T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman Championship Saturday night at Grandview Speedway.

Jared Umbenhauer of Richland, Pa. won out on a back and forth passing duel with Ray Swinehart of Perkiomenville, Pa. to secure the lead for the final time with just eight laps remaining, to go on and score his first win of the season in the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature event.

The 53rd annual Firecracker 40 paid an increased total to winner Meitzler, who picked up the $2000 winner’s check from the track along with a $400 bonus from SDS Racing Photography, $400 bonus from Richard East, LLC Mechanical Contractor, a $200 bonus from Lisa’s Landscaping, a $50 bonus from Mike and Jill Horn, and a $200 bonus from T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment for a total of $3250 for the win!

Meitzler, who has had a fast car in recent weeks but has not had any luck on his side, slowly worked his way through the field in the early stages of the 40-lap championship race, reaching the top five by lap fourteen. After securing second by lap twenty, he was able to track down and pass a strong running Nicholas Hamm of Nanticoke, Pa. and take over the lead on lap 25, then survive a final late race challenge from Ryan Graver of Lehighton, Pa. to secure the win in the annual classic.

Umbenhauer has been fighting an electrical issue with his car that has caused him to drop out of several features recently but had no issues Saturday night with a strong running race car. Umbenhauer started out of sixth position after the recent misfortunes, and was involved in a early-race exciting three car tussle for second involving himself, Kevin Graver Jr. of Lehighton, Pa. and Joe Funk of Coopersburg, Pa. that ended when Umbenhauer made a bold move between the two to secure second spot.

Shortly after that, Umbenhauer caught Swinehart and the race was on for the top spot with the two swapping the lead three times before Umbenhauer secured the lead for good on lap 22, to motor on to his sixth career NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series T.P. Trailer Modified win, and first since July of 2022.

Both winners received bonus money (Modified $300, Sportsman $200) from T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment of Limerick, Pa., sponsors of the two divisions at Grandview Speedway, in a program run under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner.

The Firecracker 40 began with Kaitlyn Bailey of Alburtis, Pa. charging out front to lead the first eight laps, with Nicholas Hamm, BJ Joly of Oley, Pa. following, and a terrific tussle between several cars for fourth spot between Molly Struss of Emmaus, Pa., Dakota Kohler of Kutztown, Pa.,, and Zach Steffey of Sinking Spring, Pa.

The restart would see Hamm take over the lead from Bailey and set the pace through lap twenty-four. During this long stretch of green flag racing, there was plenty of hotly contested racing action for multiple positions around the track, including Meitzler using both the top and bottom lanes to slowly work his way to the front.

Meitzler would reach fifth by lap fourteen, pass both Struss and Bailey to reach third by lap fifteen, then track down and pass Kohler with an outside grove pass for second on lap twenty.

At this point Hamm, who was enjoying his finest outing to date, had built up a comfortable lead, but Meitzler quickly erased the deficit and would take over the lead by lap twenty-five.

Just after taking the lead, there was a huge pack of ten cars at the back of the field that the leaders would have to work through, but the second and final caution flag waved on lap 29 for Steffey slowing with a flat tire, clearing the track for the leaders.

While this action was going on up front, several drivers were advancing through the field during the long green flag run, including Graver, who like Meitzler, was mostly using the top lane to charge forward, just passing Hamm for second prior to the caution.

Following the restart, Meitzler would pull away to a small but safe advantage, leaving Graver, Hamm, Kohler, and a fast-closing Kyle Smith (up from 15th starting spot) to battle for positions. Right behind this battle was another entertaining struggle between TJ Mayberry of Sellersville, Pa., Brett Gilmore of Kutztown, Pa. (18th starting spot), Brian Hirthler of Green Lane, Pa. (17th starting spot), and Logan Watt of Boyertown, Pa. (25th starting spot).

With five laps to go Meitzler would reach lapped traffic again, setting up some exciting moments for the fans, as Graver moved right into contention for the win. The final two laps saw Graver right on Meitzler’s bumper, but Meitzler used lapped traffic in the final two turns to block any challenge from Graver to score the historic win.

At the checkered it was Meitzler scoring his first ever T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman win and became the tenth different winner this season, followed by Graver, Kohler, Smith, Gilmore, Brian Hirthler, Watt, Mayberry, Cody Manmiller of Philadelphia, Pa., and Jesse Hirthler of Boyertown, Pa.

Qualifying heats for the 47 cars on hand (each paid $50 to win from Stringer’s Collision Center) were won by Kohler, Struss, Hamm, and Joly with the consolations wins going to Jesse Hirthler and Adrianna Delliponti of Norristown, Pa.

The T.P. Trailer Modified feature saw Ray Swinehart jump out to the lead at the start, followed quickly by a second-place battle between Funk, Graver Jr., and Umbenhauer.

The three drivers raced in close formation until Umbenhauer made his move around Graver Jr. down the front straightaway and under Funk entering turn one to grab second spot on lap eleven.

After securing second, Umbenhauer quickly caught Swinehart and by lap sixteen the battle was on for the lead. This great action was followed by an incredible duel going on for third between Funk, Graver, Ryan Grim of Laurys Station, Pa., Doug Manmiller of Shoemakersville, Pa., Ryan Watt of Boyertown, Pa., Mike LIsowski of Minersville, Pa., last week’s winner Craig Von Dohren of Oley, Pa., and Jeff Strunk of Boyertown, Pa.

Umbenhauer had just moved in on Swinehart’s rear bumper when a caution waved for a slowing Bob Trapper Sr. of Scranton, Pa, who unfortunately tangled with Funk and Watt as he was slowing, causing Funk to be knocked out of the race while having a great run in fourth spot, with Watt suffering some damage, but managing to continue in his position.

The restart saw Swinehart and Umbenhauer really put on a crowd pleasing battle for the lead, with Umbenhauer eventually throwing a slider under Swinehart into turn three to grab the lead on lap 21, only to have Swinehart cross over and pass him back off turn four to regain the lead.

Umbenhauer pulled the same move again on lap 22, this time holding off Swinehart’s return move, to hold the lead the remaining eight laps to go on for the victory.

The remaining eight laps were just as entertaining with positions swapping amongst the top spots right down to the finish, with Von Dohren Strunk, and a late moving Brett Kressley of Orefield, Pa. continuing to advance right to the end.

Misfortune struck Swinehart, as he suffered a mechanical breakdown while running second and pulled off the track with just two laps to go, ending his great night.

Kevin Graver Jr. who was having his best night of the season running up front all race long , took over second when Swinehart dropped out, only to have Manmiller pull an outside move off turn four on the final lap to edge him at the finish for second spot.

At the wave of the checkered flag it was Umbenhauer scoring the win, becoming the eighth different winner this season, followed by Manmiller, Graver Jr., Von Dohren, Strunk, Kressley, Ryan Grim, Lisowski, Watt, and Eddie Strada of Lake Ariel, Pa.

Qualifying heats for the 32 cars on hand were won by Strunk, Graver Jr. and Umbenhauer with Bob Trapper Sr. winning the consolation.

Grandview Speedway will be presenting another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program next Saturday featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the only appearance of the Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series Sprint Cars starting at 7:30 pm.

The show on Saturday, July 15 will include qualifying events for both classes leading into the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap MASS Sprint Car feature event.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

Saturday’s program will also be a special night for the younger fans, as there will be a kid’s money scramble. The kids will be divided into three age groups and sent scrambling to pick up as many scattered coins as they can in a certain amount of time!

The weekend action begins on Friday, July 14 as another Outlaw Racing Series Enduro/Vintage double program will be presented along with the addition of the Slingshots. On Friday, grandstand admission for adults is $10, children ages 12 and under are free, while pit admission is $30. Pit gates open at 2 pm. while grandstand gates open at 5:30 pm. and racing starts at 7 pm.

The Thunder on the Hill Racing Series will be presenting a special event on Tuesday July 25, when the High Limit 410 Sprint Car Series, which was created by and is run by NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet, will be arriving for a stand-alone 410 Sprint only program paying $23, 023 to the winner!

Advance tickets for this event are available on TicketHoss, or at the track on race day. Adult general admission tickets (no reserved seating) will be $40, children 6-11 are $20, while ages 5 and under are admitted free. The pit fee will be $45 and sold only on race day at the pit gate.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): JARED UMBENHAUER, Doug Manmiller, Kevin Graver Jr., Craig Von Dohren, Jeff Strunk, Brett Kressley, Ryan Grim, Mike Lisowski, Ryan Watt, Eddie Strada, Mike Gular, Tim Buckwalter, Jesse Leiby, Bobby Trapper Jr., Justin Grim, Carrol Hine III, Eric Biehn, Jimmy Leiby, Mark Kratz, Chris Gambler, Ray Swinehart, Lex Shive, Joe Funk, Bobby Trapper Sr., John Willman, Ryan Beltz, Ron Haring Jr., Glenn Owens

DID NOT QUALIFY: Darrin Schuler, Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Eric Kormann, Craig Whitmoyer

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FIRECRACKER 40 FEATURE FINISH (40 laps): ADDISON MEITZLER ($3250), Ryan Graver, Dakota Kohler, Kyle Smith, Brett Gilmore, Brian Hirthler, Logan Watt, TJ Mayberry, Cody Manmiller, Jesse Hirthler, Nicholas Hamm, Jesse Landis, Mike Schneck Jr., Logan Bauman, Molly Struss, Decker Swinehart, Dylan Swinehart, Zane Roth, Kenny Bock, BJ Joly, Adrianna Delliponti, Nathan Horn, Kaitlyn Bailey, Ronnie Solomon, Zach Steffey, Brad Brightbill, Michael Burrows, Colton Perry

DID NOT QUALIFY: Mike Stofflet, Jordan Henn, Nathan Mohr, Mark Kemmerer, Hunter Iatalese, Nick Faust, Tom Miller Jr., Tom Miller Sr., Joey Vaccaro, Mark Gaugler, Mark Mohr, Dallas Breidenbach, Kyle Hartzell, Tyler Vidal, Keith Brightbill, Parker Guldin, Brandon Banos, Keith Haring, Brad Grim

SDS RACING PHOTOGRAPHY WINNER’S BONUS ($400): Addison Meitzler

RICHARD EAST, LLC MECHANICAL CONTRACTOR WINNER’S BONUS ($400): Addison Meitzler

LISA’S LANDSCAPING WINNER’S BONUS ($200): Addison Meitzler

MIKE & JILL HORN WINNER’S BONUS ($50): Addison Meitzler

STRINGER’S COLLISION CENTER HEAT WINNERS BONUS ($50 EACH): Dakota Kohler, Molly Struss, Nicholas Hamm, BJ Joly

STRINGER’S COLLISION CENTER 23RD PLACE FINISHER BONUS ($75): Kaitlyn Bailey

STRINGER’S COLLISION CENTER LEADER ON LAP 23 BONUS ($100): Nicholas Hamm

ROWE’S GRAPHICS HARD CHARGER AWARD ($25): Logan Watt (25th to 7th)

TOP OF THE HILL GRILL & BUTCHER SHOP HALF-WAY LEADER ($50 + $50 Gift Certificate): Nicholas Hamm

JIMMY LEIBY HIGHEST FINISHING FEMALE DRIVER ($50): Molly Struss

AD PRECISION LAWN & LANDSCAPING 2ND PLACE FINISHER BONUS ($100): Ryan Graver

KEN BRUCE & DIRT TRACK DIGEST 5TH PLACE FINISHER BONUS ($50): Brett Gilmore

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, July 14 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Slingshots – 7 pm

Saturday, July 15 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series Sprints – 7:30 pm – KIDS MONEY SCRAMBLE

Saturday, July 22 – BACK TO THE 90’S NIGHT - $10 GRANDSTAND ADMISSION - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm. – T.P. TRAILERS & TRUCK EQUIPMENT NIGHT

Tuesday, July 25 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – High Limit Sprint Car Series - $23,023 to win 410 Sprints – 7:30 pm - RICH MAR FLORIST PRESENTS THE HIGH LIMIT SPRINT CAR SERIES POWERED BY LEVAN MACHINE AND TRUCK EQUIPMENT

Grandview Speedway PR