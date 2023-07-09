Wood Sweeps While Stepps and Davis Also Claim Victories in Stockton

Just four days after the conclusion of the Hoosier Tire California Speedweek, Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union roared into action for Micro Sprint points racing in Stockton. Sacramento’s Austin Wood swept the $500-to-win Super 600 and Non-Wing features while Manteca’s Briggs Davis won the $1000-to-win Jr. Sprints Firecracker 25 and Hayden Stepps of Oakdale took Restricted.



68 Micro Sprints competed on a beautiful night at the 1/7th mile dirt oval at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds.



23 Non-Wing Micro Sprints led the way in car count. Red Bluff’s Carsen Perkins was the top qualifier while Wood, 13-year-old Jett Yantis of Bakersfield, and Tim Vaught scored heat race wins.



Brandt Twitty of Bakersfield and Madera Ranchos’ Dalton Hill were the front row starters for the 30-lap main event. Wood started seventh and knifed up the inside rapidly, driving into the lead on lap two.



Wood never relinquished the top spot on the way to the $500 cash prize. Fresno’s Mattix Salmon charged from ninth to finish second ahead of Hill, Twitty, and Perkins.



Wood got off to a strong start in the winged Super 600 activities by topping time trials. Nate Matherly of San Jose and Yantis took the 10-lap heat races. Wood started on the pole for a dominant wire-to-wire 30-lap win. Brentwood’s Jeffrey Pahule finished second followed by Rocklin’s Tucker Lacaze, Yantis, and 2022 champion Nikko Panella in fifth.



Jr. Sprints raced for their most lucrative prize of the season in the $1000 Firecracker 25, presented by Ranuio Racing. An outstanding 17-car field of young drivers participated.



Twin heat races set the feature line up with Alex Ranuio, Heston Stepps of Oakdale, Connor Penix in his debut at the speedway, and 2022 track champion Briggs Davis winning the eight-lap races.



Ranuio started alongside Stepps for the 25-lap grind. A caution on lap two tightened up the field behind Ranuio. Stepps took the lead from Ranuio on the restart. Davis took over second on lap 16 in lapped traffic and brought Colton Hale with him. A four-car melee in turn three set up a nine-lap shootout for the big win.



Davis and Hale drove past Stepps in the closing stages with Briggs Davis earning the coveted win. Hale, Stepps, Maya Mauldin of Rancho Murieta, and Ranuio as the top-five finishers.



15 cars competed in the Restricted division on Saturday as well. Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta was the top qualifier. Bakersfield’s Nathan Ward and Brody Rubio won the heat races. Hayden Stepps started on the pole position for the $300-to-win, 25-lap feature and prevailed! Kyle Fernandez of Tracy finished second followed by Stockton’s Vito Celli, Ward, and Aubri Huckleberry of Visalia.



Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union returns on July 22 for points race no. 8



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Pape Kenworth, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Rancho San Miguel Markets, Eagle Grit, Winner’s Bingo, Genova Bakery, Belkorp Ag, Van De Pol Petroleum, Baker Roofing, and RacingJunk for their support!



Delta Speedway Results – July 8, 2023 Points Race No. 7



SUPER 600 (30 LAPS)

Feature (30 Laps): 1. 2-Austin Wood[1]; 2. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[3]; 3. 19X-Tucker LaCaze[2]; 4. 4-Jett Yantis[6]; 5. 73-Nikko Panella[4]; 6. 32A-Colton Huelsmann[5]; 7. 12AU-Koen Shaw[9]; 8. 27-Ron Singh[11]; 9. 33-Andrew Smith[10]; 10. 81T-Tyler Chamorro[13]; 11. (DNF) 19-Nate Matherly[7]; 12. (DNF) 9-Adrianna DeMartini[8]; 13. (DNS) 14-Drake Carter



NON-WING (30 LAPS)

Feature (30 Laps): 1. 2-Austin Wood[7]; 2. 5-Mattix Salmon[9]; 3. 20-Dalton Hill[2]; 4. 4B-Brandt Twitty[1]; 5. 35-Carsen Perkins[4]; 6. 7-Quinn Thurein[10]; 7. 66X-Broedy Graham[3]; 8. 19-Tucker LaCaze[12]; 9. 4-Jett Yantis[11]; 10. 4K-Khloe Cotton[22]; 11. 82-Brent Brooks[15]; 12. 7J-Lucas Johnson[13]; 13. 88R-Reilee Phillips[14]; 14. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[6]; 15. 37H-Ryan Holden[19]; 16. 73-Nikko Panella[5]; 17. 44B-Steve Bettanini[17]; 18. 83V-Tim Vaught[8]; 19. 88SP-Koen Shaw[23]; 20. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[21]; 21. 75-Cole Frerichs[20]; 22. 99R-Buddy Chappell[18]; 23. 18X-Drew Landgren[16]



RESTRICTED (25 LAPS)

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 98-Hayden Stepps[1]; 2. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[3]; 3. 29V-Vito Celli `[5]; 4. 95-Nathan Ward[7]; 5. 10J-Aubri Huckleberry[2]; 6. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[4]; 7. 75-Josiah Vega[9]; 8. 5J-Jace Thurein[8]; 9. 58C-Clay Mibach[10]; 10. 120-Niko Simoes[12]; 11. 5-Kellan Harper[15]; 12. 76-TK OBrien[11]; 13. 9J-Levi Osborne[13]; 14. 15H-Jace Hale[14]; 15. 25R-Brody Rubio[6]



JR SPRINTS (25 LAPS)

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 96-Briggs Davis[3]; 2. 15H-Colton Hale[4]; 3. 99-Heston Stepps[2]; 4. 55X-Maya Mauldin[5]; 5. 117-Alex Ranuio[1]; 6. 24N-Nathan Fernandez[10]; 7. 3P-Connor Penix[6]; 8. 26-Dylan Silva[7]; 9. 55J-Jayden Carey[16]; 10. 17Z-Manny Zayas[17]; 11. 25DD-Samantha Dozier[12]; 12. 12-Haven Sherman[13]; 13. 14Q-Quentin Hagopian[9]; 14. 24Z-Julian Zayas[14]; 15. 92J-Jeremiah Brulez[15]; 16. 3D-David Anderson[8]; 17. 11E-Easton Wright[11]



2023 Delta Speedway Schedule (Subject to Change)



April 8 Opening Day

April 22 Race #2

May 6 Race #3

May 20 Race #4

June 23 & 24 Race #5 & 6

July 4 Speedweek**

July 8 Race #7

July 22 Race #8

July 29 Race #9

August 19 Race #10

September 2 & 3 Race #11 & 12

September 16 Race #13

October 7 Race #14

October 27 & 28 Turkey Bowl XXIV**



**Non-points races

Delta Speedway PR