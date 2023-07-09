Quick Results From Grandview Speedway - July 8, 2023

Grandview Speedway will be presenting another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program next Saturday featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the only appearance of the Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series Sprint Cars starting at 7:30 pm.

The show on Saturday, July 15 will include qualifying events for both classes leading into the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap MASS Sprint Car feature event.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

The weekend action begins on Friday, July 14 as another Outlaw Racing Series Enduro/Vintage double program will be presented along with the addition of the Slingshots. On Friday, grandstand admission for adults is $10, children ages 12 and under are free, while pit admission is $30. Pit gates open at 2 pm. while grandstand gates open at 5:30 pm. and racing starts at 7 pm.

A huge first time ever event is coming to Grandview Speedway on Tuesday, July 25, with a rain date of July 26.

The Thunder on the Hill Racing Series will be presenting a special event on Tuesday July 25, when the High Limit 410 Sprint Car Series, which was created by and is run by NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet, will be arriving for a stand-alone 410 Sprint only program paying $23, 023 to the winner!

Advance tickets for this event are available on TicketHoss, or at the track on race day. Adult general admission tickets (no reserved seating) will be $40, children 6-11 are $20, while ages 5 and under are admitted free. The pit fee will be $45, and sold only on race day at the pit gate.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): JARED UMBENHAUER, Doug Manmiller, Kevin Graver Jr., Craig Von Dohren, Jeff Strunk, Ryan Grim, Brett Kressley, Mike Lisowski, Ryan Watt, Eddie Strada, Mike Gular, Tim Buckwalter, Jesse Leiby, Bobby Trapper Jr., Justin Grim, Carrol Hine III, Eric Biehn, Jimmy Leiby, Mark Kratz, Chris Gambler, Ray Swinehart, Lex Shive, Joe Funk, Bobby Trapper Sr., John Willman, Ryan Beltz, Ron Haring Jr., Glenn Owens

DID NOT QUALIFY: Darrin Schuler, Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Eric Kormann, Craig Whitmoyer

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FIRECRACKER 40 FEATURE FINISH (40 laps): ADDISON MEITZLER, Ryan Graver, Dakota Kohler, Kyle Smith, Brett Gilmore, Brian Hirthler, Logan Watt, TJ Mayberry, Cody Manmiller, Jesse Hirthler, Nicholas Hamm, Jesse Landis, Mike Schneck Jr., Logan Bauman, Molly Struss, Decker Swinehart, Dylan Swinehart, Zane Roth, Kenny Bock, BJ Joly, Adrianna Delliponti, Nathan Horn, Kaitlyn Bailey, Ronnie Solomon, Zach Steffey, Brad Brightbill, Michael Burrows, Colton Perry

DID NOT QUALIFY: Mike Stofflet, Jordan Henn, Nathan Mohr, Mark Kemmerer, Hunter Iatalese, Nick Faust, Tom Miller Jr., Tom Miller Sr., Joey Vaccaro, Mark Gaugler, Mark Mohr, Dallas Breidenbach, Kyle Hartzell, Tyler Vidal, Keith Brightbill, Parker Guldin, Brandon Banos, Keith Haring, Brad Grim

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, July 14 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Slingshots – 7 pm

Saturday, July 15 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series Sprints – 7:30 pm – KIDS MONEY SCRAMBLE

Saturday, July 22 – BACK TO THE 90’S NIGHT - $10 GRANDSTAND ADMISSION - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm. – T.P. TRAILERS & TRUCK EQUIPMENT NIGHT

Tuesday, July 25 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – High Limit Sprint Car Series - $23,023 to win 410 Sprints – 7:30 pm - LEVAN MACHINE AND TRUCK EQUIPMENT PRESENTS THE RICH MAR FLORIST HIGH LIMIT SPRINT NIGHT

