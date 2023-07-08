DIRTcar Summer Nationals at Red Hill Raceway Makeup Date Canceled

After receiving word from Red Hill Raceway that they will not have the required staff to successfully conduct the rescheduled DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events on Monday, July 10, officials have decided to cancel the event.

Anybody who purchased pit admission for the event can either: A) redeem at the track’s next two events, or B) mail the wristband back for a refund (postmarked by Aug. 7, 2023), including the band itself, the name associated with the band and a self-addressed envelope or return address. Refund checks will be mailed back to the address the purchaser provided.

Refund address:

Sneed Motorsports LLC

215 Broadway

Mt.Vernon IL 62864

Week 4 of the 38th annual DIRTcar Summer Nationals Hell Tour will now conclude Sunday, July 9, at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, IN. Tickets will be on sale at the gate; streaming available at DIRTVision.com.

DIRTcar Series PR