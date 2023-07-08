Short Track Super Series Crate 602 Sportsman Modified North Region Tour heads to Bloomsburg Fair Raceway on Thursday, July 13

The 602 Crate Sportsman Modifieds will be in the spotlight on Thursday, July 13, at the Bloomsburg Fair Raceway which is set to host the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco with a $1500-to-win/25 lap feature for the Precision Hydraulic & Oil Crate 602 Sportsman North Region.

Also on the docket will be the All-Pro SpeedSTRs, FWD 4-Cylinder Stocks and Slingshots.

The STSS is celebrating their tenth year as one the leading Modified touring groups in the nation. This will be the Series third visit to the 3/8-mile dirt oval.

Jeff Stunk was the very first driver to win a Modified feature at the historic fairgrounds speedway when the STSS debuted in July 2021. Unfortunately the 602 Crate Sportsman feature was rained out.

The tour returned last year in June and Anthony Perrego taking the checkers with the Modifieds while Travis Green scored the very first victory with the 602 Crate Sportsman Modifieds.

Heading into Thursday’s big race is an exceptionally close point battle with Derrick McGrew Jr., holding a slim five point edge over Joe Toth. Toth is coming off a win at Bloomsburg on June 22. McGrew was a winner on the tour at Accord Speedway on May 9.

Bloomsburg will be the third race of the season for the STSS North Region 602 Crate Sportsman. Blaine Klinger is the most recent driver to win with his victory at Brookfield Speedway on May 28.

There will indeed be a good contingent stars of the STSS coming to Bloomsburg but they likewise will have to fend against the strong home track steadies led by 12-year old sensation and current point leader Paulie Hartwig III. Hartwig has three wins in five starts and has not finished no lower than fifth.

Veteran Mike Loney sits second in standings with local favorite Matt Yoder third, Tyler Peet fourth and Mia Guy fifth.

Thanks to three wins in six starts Briggs Danner is been holding the All-Pro SpeedSTR point lead. His competition, though, has been keeping him on his toes. Recent winners Tim Buckwalter and Mike Bednar have been hot on his heels and likewise Doug Snyder who has been knocking on the door to his first win thanks to his consistent runs of top five finishes.

Turning to the FWD 4-Cylinder Stocks the action has been nothing short of exhilarating each time the sub-compacts hit the track. Dating back to last season there has yet to be a repeat winner. Preston Cobb is the most recent to keep the streak alive with his win on June 29.

Tim Raup, who was a winner on May 11, is presently the class point leader over Kevin Doud. Doud has been the mark of consistency finishing ever race this season in the top five including runner-up twice.

Andrew Turpin will be looking to extend solid season with the Slingshots. Turpin has four wins and has not finished lower than third.

Pit gates will open at 4:30 pm, grandstands at 6:00 pm, hot laps at 6:15 pm and racing begins at 7:00 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $15, seniors/Military/students are $13, kids 6-12 are $5 and under 5 free.

For up to date news please visit the track’s website at https://racing.bloomsburgfair. com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ BloomsburgFairRaceway/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/ BloomFairRacewy and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ bloomsburgfairraceway/

Bloomsburg Fair Raceway PR