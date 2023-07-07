Mission Foods Named Sponsor of Start/Finish Bridge at Laguna Seca

Mission Foods announced today that the company will proudly serve as the Title Sponsor of the new WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Start/Finish Bridge. The five-and-a-half-year agreement also names Mission Foods the Official Tortillas and Tortilla Chips for the raceway.

The long-awaited Start/Finish Bridge will make its grand opening debut during the MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest of Monterey on July 7, where fans can cross the bridge for the first time on their way to this must-see event. Once there, fans can also enjoy samples of Mission tortilla racing chips throughout the weekend.

“As champions of motorsports, we’re excited to be the Title Sponsor of the new WeatherTech Raceway Start/Finish Bridge, our first-ever marquee racetrack sponsorship,” said Juan Gonzalez, Mission Foods Chief Executive Officer. “Mission Foods is the world’s leading brand of tortillas and wraps, and now we’re thrilled to be the official tortillas and chips of WeatherTech Raceway. As Title Sponsor, we look forward to being part of every exciting racing moment for the next five years.”

In addition to Mission Foods’ Title Sponsorship at the WeatherTech Raceway, the brand supports motorsports racers and fans through ongoing sponsorships of racing teams and competitions. From the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team, MotoAmerica, American Flat Track, Trans-Am IGT/SVRA to the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge, Mission Foods plays an integral role in racing and race day traditions.

“Mission Foods has continued to increase their position in motorsports, year-over-year, and we are thrilled that they will now call WeatherTech Raceway home,” said Steve Fields, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca SVP of Sales. “Mission Foods already plays a significant role at three of our keystone events – Trans-Am/SVRA, MotoAmerica and the IndyCar finale in September. Mission Foods has helped open the door into Salinas through its support of the NTT INDYCAR Finale Kick-Off Street Party in Old Town Salinas, and now we can grow that initiative into an expanded market with this incredible brand as a partner.”

“The County of Monterey and track management have begun an exciting initiative that will secure the long-term future for WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca as a world-renowned circuit. To have the Mission Foods support for Laguna Seca is truly a positive representation of what the future will hold. I am proud to have such a quality brand as Mission Foods as the Start/Finish Bridge Title Sponsor,” said John Narigi, President and General Manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Mission Foods’ signing is the latest high-profile foundational pillar partnership at Laguna Seca. WeatherTech, Rolex, Hyundai, Motul and now Mission Foods have all extended or newly joined the roster at the raceway that boasts six major events this season.

For information on the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca season, visit WeatherTechRaceway.com.